WikiLeaks Posts Clinton Email: ‘Al-Qaeda Is On Our Side In Syria’

WikiLeaks twitter account posted an unclassified email to Hillary Clinton from her foreign policy advisor, Jake Sullivan, dated February 2012 saying, ‘”AQ is on our side in Syria.“

The other part of the email published by WikiLeaks reads:

UNCLASSIFIED U.S. Department of State Case No. F-2014-20439 Doc No. C05789138 Date: 10/30/2015 AL-ZAWAHIRI URGES MUSLIM SUPPORT FOR OPPOSITION (U) Al-Qaida leader al-Zawahiri called on Muslims in Turkey and the Middle East to aid rebel forces in their fight against supporters of Syrian President Asad in an interne video recording. Al-Zawahiri also urged the Syrian people not to rely on the AL, Turkey, or the United States for assistance.euters)

Read the full chain of unclassified emails in that document published by Wikileaks here.

"[al-Quada] is on our side in Syria"–email from policy advisor to Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (Feb 2012) https://t.co/Jq5FDgD2hr pic.twitter.com/k6hIk68nvC — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) April 12, 2017

The news follows revelations by WikiLeaks last year that Hillary Clinton admitted in private emails that Qatar and Saudi Arabia – two of her mega-donors – provide financial and logistical support to ISIS.

In the extraordinary email, sent to John Podesta in 2014, Clinton mentioned that Saudi Arabia and Qatar are both giving financial and logistical support to the Islamic State and other extremist Sunni groups.

She conveniently fails to mention that these two terror-funding states are both mega-donors to the Clinton Foundation. Qatar has given between $1 million and $5 million to the Clinton Foundation and Saudi Arabia has donated upwards of $25 million dollars to the Foundation.

Nowhere in the email – sent, of course, through the notorious unsecured server – does Clinton address the staggering hypocrisy of continuing to provide Saudi Arabia with multiple billions in weapons, arms, aircraft, and other support in full knowledge of its active support for terrorists.

Hillary Clinton has known since at least 2014 that the governments of Saudi Arabia and Qatar provide “clandestine financial and logistic support” to ISIS and other radical Islamic groups – but, rather than refuse their money and call for a halt of arms sales and support, she has campaigned for more money and tried to increase their supply of arms.