WikiLeaks: CNN Asked Clinton Campaign For Questions To Grill Trump

A new WikiLeaks email reveals CNN reached out to the Clinton campaign to ask for help devising questions so Wolf Blitzer could grill Donald Trump in an interview.

In the latest case of exposed collusion between the Clinton campaign and CNN, Lauren Dillon sent an email to DNC colleagues on April 25 with the headline “Trump Questions for CNN.”

“Wolf Blitzer is interviewing Trump on Tues ahead of his foreign policy address on Wed. … Please send me thoughts by 10:30 AM tomorrow.“

Hours after the email was sent, Dillon said in a follow up email that the Blitzer-Trump interview had been canceled, but she shared a list of questions thought up by DNC colleagues that could be used in a future interview.

Some of the questions included: “Who helped you write the foreign policy speech you’re giving tomorrow? Which advisors specifically did you talk to? What advice did they give you? Did they give you any advice that you chose not to take?” Others explored Saudi Arabia’s alleged involvement in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, a pre-preemptive strike against North Korea and court martials for members of the military who didn’t follow orders.

And a further email from Dillon that same day said “CNN is looking for questions” for then-GOP primary candidate Ted Cruz, and “maybe a couple on” former Hewlett Packard CEO Carly Fiorina.

The controversy is the latest in a long line of WikiLeaks scandals involving CNN this year. Last month the network parted ways with interim head of the Democratic National Committee Donna Brazile after emails revealed she had funneled debate questions to Hillary Clinton in advance of two primary debates.

The network was also exposed by leaks as having at least nine senior employees who wine and dine with John Podesta, the Clinton campaign manager – at his house – with the express purpose of colluding to “frame the HRC message” and “frame the race.”

WikiLeaks also released an email late Sunday that exposed what Hillary’s friends and colleagues really think of her.

They say she is “polarizing,” “fiercely disliked,” “extreme flip-flopping,” “a taste for expediency,” “has a trust deficit,” “way too secretive,” “almost paranoid,” “a tone-deaf approach,” “hardly lovable and certainly flawed,” “plays fast and loose with the truth,” and “a politician with so much baggage that even Southwest Airlines would start charging fees.”

