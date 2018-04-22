WikiLeaks Drops Bomb On DNC, Explains Why Lawsuit Is Guaranteed To Fail

On Friday, the Democratic National Committee launched a lawsuit against WikiLeaks, along with the Trump campaign and Russia, alleging they illegally conspired to tip the scales of the 2016 election against Democrat Hillary Clinton. But WikiLeaks hit back instantly on Twitter, dropping a series of devastating truth bombs and delivering the deluded DNC a well-deserved and humiliating beatdown. You will love this.

Far from running scared in the face of the DNC’s ridiculous new lawsuit, the official WikiLeaks twitter account reveled in the absurdity of the Democrats’ lamest publicity stunt yet, before shoving a few pearls of wisdom down the drowning political party’s throat.

“Why @wikileaks is immune to new DNC lawsuit? Same reason as its last suit, which it has essentially refiled this week ahead of the mid terms. A useful summary of the legal protections for the accurate publishers of newsworthy information in this article,” WikiLeaks tweeted in response.

In the article referenced, the Gateway Pundit claims WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has “never been credibly accused of publishing information that was not truthful.”

In a statement from DNC Chairman Tom Perez, he said the president colluded with a “hostile foreign power” to up his chances of winning the election.

“During the 2016 presidential campaign, Russia launched an all-out assault on our democracy, and it found a willing and active partner in Donald Trump’s campaign,” Perez said in a statement, according to the Washington Post.

The complaint, filed in district court in Manhattan, asserts that Russia’s sovereign immunity should be revoked in this case because “the DNC claims arise out of Russia’s trespass on to the DNC’s private servers … in order to steal trade secrets and commit economic espionage.”

But WikiLeaks are court room experts and have never lost a publishing case, despite publishing highly sensitive material for over a decade.

“Help us counter-sue. We’ve never lost a publishing case and discovery is going to be amazing fun,” WikiLeaks tweeted, along with the link to donate.

Trump has shared a similar sentiment about being excited for discovery, specifically the server that the Democrats have previously refused to turn over to the FBI.

Just heard the Campaign was sued by the Obstructionist Democrats. This can be good news in that we will now counter for the DNC Server that they refused to give to the FBI, the Debbie Wasserman Schultz Servers and Documents held by the Pakistani mystery man and Clinton Emails. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 20, 2018

WikiLeaks also clapped back at the DNC deputy chair, Rep. Keith Ellison, D-Minn., on Twitter after he touted the lawsuit and called it Americans’ “duty to respond” when Democracy is attacked.

“Keith, do you think ‘we have a right to lie without being exposed by WikiLeaks’ is really a vote winner?’” WikiLeaks said.

Boom. That was the knockout blow. The DNC went down for the count and has yet to show any signs of life.