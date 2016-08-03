Wikileaks Email Links Hillary Clinton To Bohemian Grove

A new Wikileaks hacked email directly links Hillary Clinton, Colin Powell and Henry Kissinger to the Bohemian Grove, mentioning the notorious occult playground of the globalist elite by name.

The hacked email, sent by Sidney Blumenthal to Hillary Clinton when she was Secretary of State, describes Democrats and Republicans colluding with globalists at the Bohemian Grove and working the agreed message into the national narrative.

This is not the first time Clinton, Powell or Kissinger have been linked to the Bohemian Grove. Hacked pictures of Powell partying with elites and actors at the top-secret resort were leaked by the original Guccifer in 2013.

According to the Examiner, “Two of the men in the photos appear to be George Kennedy — from Dallas and The Naked Gun — and Malcolm McDowell — from A Clockwork Orange and numerous television shows.”

Mary Moore, of SCFP, told Examiner today, ” … a lot of actors do go up there mostly as guests but some do belong. They’re considered ‘men of use’ as are the musicians and others in show biz.”

Hillary Clinton was also exposed as a member of the globalist elite with occult tendencies – and a close associate of the Rothschild family -in the previous batch of Wikileaks emails released in 2015.

The Democratic presidential nominee is so deeply entrenched in the elite New World Order establishment that she even bows down to Moloch, the same occultist god they perform human sacrifice rituals for at the annual Bohemian Grove meetings.

In an email from August 29 2008 that has been made available to search by Wikileaks, a senior government staffer writes to Hillary Clinton, “With fingers crossed, the old rabbit’s foot out of the box in the attic, I will be sacrificing a chicken in the backyard to Moloch . . .”

Nobody randomly uses Moloch in a conversation. Most people don’t even know what Moloch is. However the Bohemian Grove has been performing sacrifice rituals to Moloch, the ancient God of human sacrifice, since the 1800s – offering burnt human flesh according to some reports.

Given the reputation Bohemian Grove has for deciding the next President of the United States the year before the election (see former Presidents Eisenhower, Nixon and Reagan, the Bush dynasty, as well as Bill Clinton), it should come as no surprise that Hillary has wormed her way into their top-secret world.

Clinton, Powell, and Kissinger are far from the only elite names linked to the Bohemian Grove. According to Bohemian Grove Exposed, the Queen of England has even visited, and was received with “an ecstatic pagan dance ceremony.”

Bohemian Grove Exposed reports:

The names you’ll recognize: Former U.S. Presidents William Howard Taft, Calvin Coolidge, Herbert Hoover, Dwight Eisenhower, Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford, Ronald Reagan, George Bush Sr. and Jr. Most of our present Bush administration’s top officials, such as Colin Powell, are also members of this exclusive men’s club. California Governor Pete Wilson, the mayors of Los Angeles, San Francisco and other major cities; astronauts Wally Schirra and Frank Borman; former FBI and CIA directors; former Secretaries of State George Schultz and Henry Kissinger; international bankers; heads of big oil companies (ARCO, Mobil, Pennzoil, Texaco), and corporate CEO’s frolic in the redwoods with some of the most famous creative people in history: Mark Twain, Ambrose Bierce, Bret Harte, Jack London, Will Rogers, Douglas Fairbanks, Charlie Chaplin and Art Linkletter all “let their hair down” here.

Even Great Britain’s Queen Elizabeth showed up in 1983. Her Majesty was honored with an ecstatic pagan dance ceremony, complete with expensive, elaborate stage props such as Egyptian pyramids and Babylonian ziggurats. Yet, even the Queen of England could not join this club if she applied for membership. Why? Because this club is exclusively all male. Women have not ever been allowed since the club’s founding in 1873.