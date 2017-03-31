WikiLeaks: George W. Bush and Karl Rove Obstructed Pedophile Investigation

March 31, 2017

Wikileaks reveals that George W. Bush and Karl Rove both covered up an elite pedophile ring investigation

According to a WikiLeaks cabal, former President George W. Bush and senior advisor Karl Rove both obstructed an elite Washington DC pedophile investigation. 

As part of The Global Intelligence Files release from 2012, one email claims President Bush obstructed a 2007 investigation into a pedophile ring operating within Washington DC, ordering senior advisor Karl Rove to fire eight U.S. attorneys who were leading the probe.

Wikileaks.org reports:

On Monday February 27th, 2012, WikiLeaks began publishing The Global Intelligence Files, over five million e-mails from the Texas headquartered “global intelligence” company Stratfor.

The e-mails date between July 2004 and late December 2011. They reveal the inner workings of a company that fronts as an intelligence publisher, but provides confidential intelligence services to large corporations, such as Bhopal’s Dow Chemical Co., Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Raytheon and government agencies, including the US Department of Homeland Security, the US Marines and the US Defence Intelligence Agency.

The emails show Stratfor’s web of informers, pay-off structure, payment laundering techniques and psychological methods.

Email-ID 475107
Date 2007-03-27 07:27:50
From TomFlocco@cs.com
To undisclosed-recipients:
AGENTS: BUSH FIRINGS OBSTRUCTED SEX / SPY PROBE

Foggo sex ring probe linked to forged Iraq dossier, Israeli espionage, convicted lobbyist Abramoff

According to U.S. intelligence sources, President Bush obstructed justice last December when he had senior advisor Karl Rove and White House Counsel Harriet Miers instruct Attorney General Alberto Gonzalez to fire eight U.S. attorneys who were among several others conducting ongoing public corruption and secret national security grand jury investigations connected to an espionagea**linked prostitution / pedophile sex ring operating at the Washington Ritz-Carlton and other DC hotels, whose clients included U.S. senators and congressmen, elite Washington news reporters and high government officialsa**some of whom were named by an intelligence insider.

Central to the scandal is fired U.S. attorney Carole Lam of California who was reportedly conducting testimony before grand juries linking indicted former Bush CIA Executive Director Kyle a**Dustya** Foggo and convicted Republican lobbyist Jack Abramoff to the sex ring, Israeli espionage, GOP Under Secretary of Defense for policy Douglas J. Feith, a forged British intelligence dossier used by Mr. Bush to deceive Americans into supporting war against Iraq and an attempt to plant weapons of mass destruction (WMD) in Iraq before the war via an intelligence pipeline through Dubai and Turkey.

