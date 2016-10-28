WikiLeaks Expose Hillary Clinton’s Daytime Drinking

Hillary Clinton spent a whole afternoon drunk and unresponsive while her campaign staff tried to reach her, a new WikiLeaks email reveals.

An Aug. 8, 2015, email exchange with the subject “Have you sent her the docs?” between campaign chairman John Podesta and top aide Jennifer Palmieri revealed the two discussing whether to call Hillary and “sober her up some.”

John Podesta also suggested Hillary’s judgement might be impaired considering her drunken state.

“Should I call her and talk this through or better leave with you?” Podesta asked at 2 p.m.

“I’m worried she’ll get on with Cheryl [Mills] and we’ll end up in a bad place.”

Two hours later Palmieri decided it was time drunk Hillary was roused from her unresponsive state.

“I think you should call her and sober her up some,” she said.