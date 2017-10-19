New WikiLeaks Dump Will Prove Hillary Clinton’s Ties To Russia

Julian Assange is preparing a new WikiLeaks release that proves Hillary Clinton colluded with Russia during the presidential race.

According to an anonymous source, Assange has obtained a file dump taken by the NYPD from Huma Abedin’s laptop, which contains details about numerous crimes committed by Hillary as Secretary of State AND as a presidential candidate.

Infowars.com reports: “This dump will be broad,” says the source. “It will probably be the biggest file dump Wikileaks has ever published in size and when it’s out there, it’s going to leave NO DOUBT on things like, WHO colluded with Russia, WHY it was done, WHAT crimes Hillary (as Secretary of State AND as a presidential candidate) and the elite DNC/GOP/Obama administration, like Lynch, Comey, etc. actually committed.”

“Again, when it’s done you will have zero doubt as to who is actually guilty of crimes and election rigging.”

Assange is reportedly waiting until Oct. 21st to give special prosecutor Robert Mueller – and Deep State elements within the FBI – the opportunity to back off the probe against President Trump because, so far, the known evidence actually implicates Hillary Clinton, and the data dump will only implicate her even more.

“Trump knows it’s better for the people if Mueller does what’s right,” he continued. “It will restore people’s faith in justice and our departments.”

“If Assange gets it done himself as I expect, then like I said, Trump will have no choice but to address the downfall of TWO of the three letter agencies/departments I mentioned last week… FBI and CIA.”

“Mueller and team have until the 21st, assuming Assange keeps his promise and/or no one gets to him first. Assange dropped his hash yesterday. They all know what’s coming, regardless of who makes it public first,” he added.

As Infowars reported on Oct. 17, Fox News’ Sean Hannity hinted that Wikileaks may drop something that relates to Hillary Clinton and the Russian collusion narrative.

Two days before, Assange released a hash key on Twitter that Hannity responded to in a series of tweets which were later deleted.

The Wikileaks founder is known to release the hash keys to his media publishers around a week before the data dump goes public.

“It bodes better for Trump and the administration, if the ‘special prosecutor’ America demanded, costing taxpayers more than $1 million/day investigating what Trump and Mueller both know is factual bullshit, looks better if Mueller breaks [the revelations] himself,” the source added. “Assange and Hannity are playing this like a f*cking pressure cooker against Mueller and everyone else guilty and involved, right now.”

“There are VERY FEW options left for them and in this environment with so many people paying such CLOSE attention to EVERY F*CKING DETAIL released about everything and anything (like the Vegas ‘investigation’ sh*t show of ‘evidence’ and ‘reporting’), they all know their old, standard, bag of once successful tricks, won’t work.”

And as Infowars reported on July 25, Mueller’s staff is stacked with experts in organized crime rings and terrorism – not foreign relations and election fraud – which suggests that the probe could easily pivot toward investigating Hillary.

The predicted data dump may prove, once and for all, that last summer’s DNC email leak wasn’t a hack job by Russia, but rather an internal breach somehow involving murdered DNC staffer Seth Rich – who was apparently a Bernie Sanders supporter – and former congressional IT staffer Imran Awan, who quickly fled the country after leading police to a laptop linked to former DNC Chair Debbie Wasserman-Schultz.