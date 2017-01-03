WikiLeaks: Hillary’s Criminal Deeds Will Be Exposed in 2017

WikiLeaks has revealed that 2017 looks set to become the year in which Hillary Clinton’s criminal deeds will become public knowledge.

The whistleblowing organization hinted that 2017 looks set to be an even bigger year than 2016 – a year that saw thousands of DNC emails released to the public which ultimately ended Hillary’s presidential bid.

Intellihub.com reports:

Considering that Wikileaks revealed tens of thousands of DNC emails among numerous other high profile releases throughout 2016, the fact that they are telling their supporters that this year will be even better has many wondering what could possibly be next.

One has to wonder if this could point to the upcoming release of information that actually directly implicates failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in the numerous and documented criminal activities tied to her, her family, and her foundation.

If you thought 2016 was a big WikiLeaks year 2017 will blow you away. Help us prepare for the showdown:https://t.co/MsNZhrTzTL — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) January 1, 2017

The organization has been a target of the leftist establishment after their release of DNC emails was tied to Russia through disinformation published by the Washington Post and numerous other corporate news outlets.

They are clearly preparing for an increase in attacks which also indicates that the information they plan to release is indeed explosive.

Here’s to a new year that includes Clinton finally facing the music for her career as a corrupt globalist puppet!