WikiLeaks: Hillary To Usher In ‘One World Government’ When President

Newly released Wikileaks emails reveal that Hillary Clinton plans to usher in a One World Government when elected US President.

Hillary could hardly contain her excitement in closed-door remarks delivered to a foreign bank in which she declared her “dream is a hemispheric common market, with open trade and open borders“.

The statement is from one of Hillary’s many paid speeches to top bankers, discovered in leaked emails of Clinton’s campaign chair, John Podesta.

The email reads:

*Hillary Clinton Said Her Dream Is A Hemispheric Common Market, With Open Trade And Open Markets. *

“My dream is a hemispheric common market, with open trade and open borders, some time in the future with energy that is as green and sustainable as we can get it, powering growth and opportunity for every person in the hemisphere.” [05162013 Remarks to Banco Itau.doc, p. 28]

Truthfeed.com reports:

The most frightening thing about the recent Wikileaks drop, which included excerpts of Hillary’s paid Wall St. speeches is her excitement over ending the United States as we know it.

Hillary is an extreme globalist. She not only embraces the globalist mentality but she actually wants to end the U.S. as we know it and replace it with a “Hemispheric Government.”

No wonder Angela Merkel is her “favorite leader.”

Hillary wants to turn the United States into Germany – or worse.