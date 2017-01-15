WikiLeaks: Julian Assange Now Fears For His Life

Julian Assange fears that shadowy government figures are about to assassinate him through the use of psychological techniques or drugs.

Following a mysterious tweet sent via the official Wikileaks Twitter account on Friday, Assange supporters fear the whistleblower is in imminent danger of being killed.

The tweet reads:

No present WikiLeaks staff, including our editor, have medical, psychological or drug conditions which could lead to sudden death.

NOTE: No present WikiLeaks staff, including our editor, have medical, psychological or drug conditions which could lead to sudden death. — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) January 13, 2017

Inquisitr.com reports:

The heavy implication was that someone could be targeting the organization’s staff, possibly planning an attack that would look like an accidental death.

The tweet came one day after Julian Assange said publicly that he would agree to extradition to the United States if President Barack Obama granted clemency to U.S. solider Chelsea Manning, who was given a 35-year sentence after leaving 700,000 sensitive documents. from the U.S. State Department.

There had been rumors that Obama may be considering pardoning Manning, whose sentence experts claim was close to 10 times longer than other similar cases.