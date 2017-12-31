WikiLeaks: New York Times Colluded With Hillary Clinton

Hours after the New York Times dropped a dubious Trump Russia collusion story, WikiLeaks dropped a bombshell about how the failed newspaper colluded with Hillary Clinton.

On Saturday night, WikiLeaks revealed that a Times reporter used to feed Hillary Clinton’s State Department email updates of the stories the paper would be publishing days before the stories were made public.

New cable shows New York Times "reporter" Scott Shane handed over Cablegate's secret country by country publication schedule to the US government giving the State Department (then headed by Hillary Clinton) up to a week in advance to spin the revelations or create diversions. pic.twitter.com/DHpqxiXOWJ — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) December 31, 2017

“Judicial Watch has forced the State Department to finally allow Americans to see these public documents,” Fitton said. “That these government docs were on Anthony Weiner’s laptop dramatically illustrates the need for the Justice Department to finally do a serious investigation of Hillary Clinton’s and Huma Abedin’s obvious violations of law.”

The FBI said most of the emails ended up on Weiner’s computer because of backups from Abedin’s personal electronic devices. Former FBI Director James Comey has said investigators could not prove Abedin acted with criminal intent or “had a sense that what she was doing was in violation of the law.”

A November 2010 email was partially redacted due to “classified” and “confidential” information. It detailed a planned call between Clinton and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Saud al-Faisal, where then-Secretary of State Clinton would warn al-Faisal about Wikileaks planning to release sensitive documents.

That same month, Wikileaks released the U.S. diplomatic cables leak, known as “Cablegate.”