WikiLeaks Offer $20,000 To Find Murdered DNC Staffer’s Killer

WikiLeaks has offered an extraordinary $20,000 reward for information leading to a conviction for the murder of Democratic National Committee staffer Seth Rich, with Julian Assange floating the possibility that Rich was the source of the recent DNC email leak.



ANNOUNCE: WikiLeaks has decided to issue a US$20k reward for information leading to conviction for the murder of DNC staffer Seth Rich. — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) August 9, 2016

“There’s a 27-year-old who works for the DNC and who was shot in the back, murdered, just a few weeks ago, for unknown reasons as he was walking down the streets in Washington,” Assange said on Dutch television program Nieuwsuur.

“Whistleblowers often take very significant efforts to bring us material and often at very significant risks,” Assange said.

When asked by host Eelco Bosch if he was alleging Seth Rich was an assassinated whistleblower, Assange said, “I am suggesting that our sources take risks and they become concerned to see things occurring like that.“

Rich, 27, who worked for the DNC as a data analyst on voting issues, was shot and killed in Washington D.C. in the early hours of July 10, 2016, and his murder remains unsolved and without leads. “Police have found little information to explain his death,” said The New York Daily News.

“Police said they have no suspects, witnesses or motive, though they are looking at whether Rich could have been slain in an attempted robbery,” The Washington Post wrote on July 11.

However reports Rich was robbed have been widely dismissed, as the killer or killers did not take his wallet, phone or other valuables.

Rich’s mother told NBC Channel 4 in Washington D.C. that her son’s “hands were bruised, his knees are bruised, his face is bruised, and yet he had two shots to his back, and yet they never took anything.”

Various theories have sprouted up about Rich’s death, fueled in part by the WikiLeaks dump of almost 20,000 DNC emails, which led to the resignation of the chairperson Debbie Wasserman Schultz and three other senior staff, and mainstream acceptance that the DNC colluded with the Clinton campaign to see off the insurgent challenge of Bernie Sanders.

“A number of far-left and even far-right political blogs theorized that Rich — who worked on voter data — may have been a whistleblower threatening to expose election fraud carried out to help Hillary Clinton win the Democratic primary,” Inquisitr reported.

Reddit threads are filled with in-depth discussion dissecting the Rich murder case. Theories range from accusations that Rich was a DNC whistleblower to the belief he was about to testify or was working with the FBI.

WikiLeaks has come under fire in recent weeks for its blatant criticism of the DNC and presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, while remaining relatively silent about Republican nominee Donald Trump. Asked about whether the organization was biased toward Trump, editor-in-chief Julian Assange said choosing between the two candidates was like choosing between “cholera or gonorrhea.”

There appears to be little sympathy for Clinton and the DNC within WikiLeaks.

When it was suggested in a Twitter message that some individuals featured in the leaked DNC emails feared another round of leaks in the near future, the organization had a succinct response.

“Poor babies,” WikiLeaks responded.