Latest

WikiLeaks: Podesta Had Disturbing ‘Beyond Discipline’ Plan For Leakers

Posted on October 30, 2016 by Baxter Dmitry in News, US // 0 Comments

A WikiLeaks email reveals John Podesta planned to make a

A new WikiLeaks email from John Podesta’s account reveals the Clinton campaign manager was worried about internal leaks and plotted to “make an example of a suspected leaker” by punishing them with “beyond internal discipline” – whether or not there was “any real basis for it.

Responding to an email from John Benenson about a “damaging” leak, Podesta wrote, “I generally agree with the point, but we need a strategy on this that goes beyond internal discipline.

As well as exposing the Clinton camp as the kind of organization that punishes people based on suspicion alone, the question of what “beyond internal discipline” means is raised – and in light of recent events the answers may be grim.

Podesta leaks

Recommended (2 weeks ago)

WikiLeaks Dumps More Podesta Emails, Bringing Total To Over 11,000

Joel Benenson said, “I think we have to make examples now of people who have violated the trust of HRC and the rest of the team.” Later in the email chain Robbie Mook replied to Podesta’s message, sayingI would love an example being made.”


The revelation of Podesta’s plan to punish a suspected leaker with “serious consequences” takes on a chilling aspect considering the fate of Seth Rich, the Democratic National Committee employee widely suspected of blowing the whistle on his employers. Rich was murdered in July and the case remains unsolved.

Speaking on Nieuwsuur, a Dutch news channel, Julian Assange said that Rich’s murder was a cause of concern for WikiLeaks’ whistleblowers.

“There is a 27 year old who worked for the DNC who was shot in the back – murdered – just a few weeks ago, for unknown reasons as he was walking down the street in Washington.”

Asked by the host if Seth Rich was a WikiLeaks source, Assange said, “I am suggesting that our sources take risks and they become concerned to see things occurring like that.”

They will be more concerned after learning the Clinton campaign is the kind of organization that “makes examples” of people they are suspicious about – with or without having “any real basis for it.”

The full email chain can be read here.

Baxter Dmitry
Follow me

Baxter Dmitry

Writer at Your News Wire
Passionate about motor sports, military history and the truth, Baxter has travelled in over 80 countries and won arguments in every single one.
Baxter Dmitry
Follow me

Latest posts by Baxter Dmitry (see all)

Baxter Dmitry
About Baxter Dmitry (373 Articles)
Passionate about motor sports, military history and the truth, Baxter has travelled in over 80 countries and won arguments in every single one.
Contact: FacebookTwitter

Related Articles

Copyright © 2016 The People’s Voice, Inc. All rights reserved | Your News Wire