WikiLeaks: Podesta Ordered Clinton Emails To Be Deleted

The latest WikiLeaks release of hacked Podesta emails reveals a direct order from John Podesta to delete all incriminating Clinton emails from her server.

In a March 2, 2015 email exchange between John Podesta and Clinton aide Cheryl Mills, the Clinton Campaign Chair says:

Mon, Mar 2, 2015 at 10:57 PM

From:John Podesta <john.podesta@gmail.com>

On another matter….and not to sound like Lanny, but we are going to have to dump all those emails so better to do so sooner than later

This revelation likely spells the end for one of the slimiest campaigns in living memory, and will surely see Hillary Campaign’s manager go to jail.

Zerohedge.com reports:

The email, which may indicate intent, was sent at the same time as the NYT story “Hillary Clinton Used Personal Email Account at State Dept., Possibly Breaking Rules” – which for the first time revealed the existence of Hillary’s email server – hit, and just days before Hillary’s press conference addressing what was at the time, the stunning revelation that she had a personal email account, and server, in her home.

Mills’ response: “Think you just got your new nick name.”

It is unclear which “Lanny” is referred to: the infamous former DOJ staffer Lanny Breuer who quit in January 2013 after telling Frontline that some banks are too big to fail, or, more likely Lanny Davis, special counsel to President Bill Clinton, and spokesperson for the President and the White House on matters concerning campaign-finance investigations and other legal issues

It is also unclear – for now – which emails Podesta is referring to in the thread, but Podesta adds: “better to do so sooner than later.” We can hope that a subsequent response, yet to be leaked by Wikileaks, will provide more color.

If the exchange is shown to disclose intent to mislead, it will negate the entire narrative prepared by Clinton that she merely deleted “personal” emails and will reveal a strategic plan to hinder the State Department and FBI “investigation.”

This is the first time that particular exchange has emerged among the Podesta emails.