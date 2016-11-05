WikiLeaks: Podesta Camp Openly Support Imprisoned Pedophile

New emails from Clinton campaign chair John Podesta released by WikiLeaks on Saturday show that Podesta openly declared support for a convicted and imprisoned pedophile.

In an email to Mr. Masahiko Horie, Ambassador for Global Environmental Affairs of Japan, Tony Podesta boasted that he was still good friends with former House speaker Dennis Hastert, who was imprisoned for raping underage boys.

Dennis Hastert was sentenced this year to 15 months in prison for bank fraud in an effort to cover up his sexual abuse of young boys of a wrestling team he coached 30 years ago.

In the hearing earlier this year Hastert admitted to the abuse of young boys, which sparked a scathing condemnation from the judge:

“The defendant is a serial child molester,” said Judge Thomas M. Durkin of Federal District Court. “Some actions can obliterate a lifetime of good works. Nothing is more stunning than having ‘serial child molester’ and ‘speaker of the House’ in the same sentence.”

This latest revelation adds fuel to the rumors that the Clinton campaign is about to become embroiled in a criminal scandal involving a sex ring that the Clinton Foundation helped run.

Wikileaks.org reports:

