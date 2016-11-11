WikiLeaks Supporters Urge Donald Trump To ‘Pardon’ Julian Assange

Julian Assange supporters are appealing to Donald Trump via social media and an online petition to pardon the WikiLeaks founder.

They says Assange, who is in exile at the Ecuadorian embassy in London, unveiled the corruption of the US elite’s and should be “honored” as a hero.

WikiLeaks thanked Assange’s supporters, saying the hunt for him could be stopped if the Department of Justice closed the case.

RT reports:

Over 5,000 people signed the petition aimed at the newly-elected president, asking him to grant “a presidential pardon” to Assange and clear him of “any crimes alleged against him.”

“Julian Assange has been persecuted and harried by the very people he has sought to expose for their lies and deceptions against the people of the world,” the petition filed on Change.org reads.“Mr. Assange has shone a bright light on the corruption of those who presume to rule us.”

Trump should really pardon Julian Assange. His forcing of transparency and fearlessness may have saved us from Clinton’s WWIII. — Cassandra Fairbanks (@CassandraRules) November 9, 2016

If Trump takes this (appears he will) first 2 orders of business: 1. Pardon Snowden

2. Get Julian Assange out of that embassy. — Christian McQueen (@RealCMcQueen) November 9, 2016

I’d be a lot more comfortable with Trump if he pardoned Julian Assange, Chelsea Manning and @Snowden — Samwise Gamgee (@SamRowesHisBoat) November 11, 2016

In the past two days, there have been several calls to pardon Assange, with Twitter and Reddit users expressing support for the Australian founder of whistleblowing website.

“Julian clearly helped his cause and Trump is a loyal guy (supposedly). Julian is a hero not a criminal,” one Redditor wrote in a forum discussion.

“And while he has the pen in hand, pardon Snowden too. They have both performed a great service to the American People and should be lauded as Heroes. I think a ticker tape parade is in order,” another Reddit user wrote.

Trump owes his office to Wikileaks, it will be interesting to see what he does about Assange. A little quid pro quo?? Or was there no deal? https://t.co/MMQK8gYGTS — Margaret (@MargaretKipp) November 11, 2016

Among those appealing to Trump is Pauline Hanson, the leader of an Australian right-wing populist party, who filed her own petition to both her government and the US to “free” Assange.

“I hope that in light of his great service towards freedom and truth President-elect Donald Trump will consider granting a full presidential pardon,” Hanson wrote.

However, there are those who believe that Trump will not pardon Assange, recalling his comments about Edward Snowden in July, when he called the former NSA contractor “a terrible traitor” and suggested his execution.