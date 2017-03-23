Woman Claims To Have Given Birth To ‘Nephilim’ Son In India

A mother in India says she has given birth to a Nephilim son, claiming that her offspring is actually a reincarnation of a Hindu god.

The Nephilim are thought to be the offspring resulting from sexual relations between the sons of God and daughters of men. In Hebrew the word literally means “to fall”. As in fallen angel. The Bible, the Talmud and the Koran (where they are referred to as Djinn) all speak of fallen angels.

The mother of four, Khalida Begum, gave birth to the unnamed baby boy on Monday, and says she was ‘shocked’ when she saw his alien-like appearance.

Metro.co.uk reports:

Doctors in India diagnosed the boy with extremely rare genetic condition harlequin ichthyosis, which gives sufferers thick skin and deformed features, locals said.

Villagers in Kadamgachi in Kathihar, are now flocking to the family home, believing he is an incarnation of Hindu monkey god Hanuman, it has been reported.

A devastated mother who initially refused to breastfeed her premature baby, dubbing it an ‘alien’ after the child was born with a hardened shell of skin and deformed features, finally gave up to her motherly instincts and started nursing the baby hours after his birth. See SWNS story SWBABY; The 35-year-old woman, Khalida Begum, gave birth to the baby boy at her home at Kadamgachi in Kathihar in north Indian state of Bihar. Within hours of the news of the ‘bizarre’ looking boy’s birth broke, scores of locals flocked to the hospital to have a glimpse of him. The yet-to-be-named deformed baby is born with big pop out eyes, tiny skull and hardened shell like body that had green lines on it.

His mother said: ‘Several body parts of the baby is not completely developed.

‘When I saw the baby after delivery for the first time, I was completely shocked to see the alien-looking boy.

‘I couldn’t believe that I had a delivered an alien-like boy. I was so shocked and saddened by this that I asked the midwife to take the baby out of my sight.

‘My other children were born healthy without any deformity. That’s why it took me sometime to absorb the shock.’

The boy’s father, Mohammed Imtiyaz added: ‘Maybe God has sent him as an exhibit.’

Local sources said the boy was not expected to survive.

