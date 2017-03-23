Woman Claims To Have Given Birth To ‘Nephilim’ Son In India

A mother in India says she has given birth to a Nephilim son, claiming that her offspring is actually a reincarnation of a Hindu god.

The Nephilim are thought to be the offspring resulting from sexual relations between the sons of God and daughters of men. In Hebrew the word literally means “to fall”. As in fallen angel. The Bible, the Talmud and the Koran (where they are referred to as Djinn) all speak of fallen angels.

The mother of four, Khalida Begum, gave birth to the unnamed baby boy on Monday, and says she was ‘shocked’ when she saw his alien-like appearance.

Metro.co.uk reports:

Doctors in India diagnosed the boy with extremely rare genetic condition harlequin ichthyosis, which gives sufferers thick skin and deformed features, locals said.

Villagers in Kadamgachi in Kathihar, are now flocking to the family home, believing he is an incarnation of Hindu monkey god Hanuman, it has been reported.

His mother said: ‘Several body parts of the baby is not completely developed.

‘When I saw the baby after delivery for the first time, I was completely shocked to see the alien-looking boy.

‘I couldn’t believe that I had a delivered an alien-like boy. I was so shocked and saddened by this that I asked the midwife to take the baby out of my sight.

‘My other children were born healthy without any deformity. That’s why it took me sometime to absorb the shock.’

The boy’s father, Mohammed Imtiyaz added: ‘Maybe God has sent him as an exhibit.’

Local sources said the boy was not expected to survive.