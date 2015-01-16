Woman Crashes Car While Shaving Beaver

Yes, that’s right. Megan Barnes, a 37-year-old woman from Indiana with razor sharp focus, crashed her car into an SUV while she was shaving her bikini line…with her ex-husband riding shotgun in the car. They were both traveling on the famous Overseas Highway to meet Barnes’ boyfriend in Key West, Florida. She said that she “wanted to be ready for the visit.”

And the weirdest part? In order for Ms. Barnes to pay full attention to her sensitive regions, police say Barnes enlisted her ex-husband, Charles Judy, to hold the wheel.