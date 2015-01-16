Woman Crashes Car While Shaving Beaver
Yes, that’s right. Megan Barnes, a 37-year-old woman from Indiana with razor sharp focus, crashed her car into an SUV while she was shaving her bikini line…with her ex-husband riding shotgun in the car. They were both traveling on the famous Overseas Highway to meet Barnes’ boyfriend in Key West, Florida. She said that she “wanted to be ready for the visit.”
And the weirdest part? In order for Ms. Barnes to pay full attention to her sensitive regions, police say Barnes enlisted her ex-husband, Charles Judy, to hold the wheel.
“Their tag-team driving went awry when an SUV driving in front of them slowed to turn. Barnes’ 1995 Thunderbird smashed into it. Two of the SUV’s passengers suffered minor injuries, police say. Barnes shouldn’t have been driving that Thunderbird, since she had been convicted the previous day for driving under the influence and driving with a suspended license.
According to the arrest report, it was the sixth time her license had been suspended.
After the accident, Barnes and Judy drove off, police say. The Thunderbird limped a few hundred yards before the couple switched seats. “She jumps in the back seat and he moves over,” the trooper said, “It was like the old comedy bit, ‘Who’s on first?'”
But the attempt to claim that Judy, not Barnes, was driving was also doomed. Judy had visible burns on his chest he claimed came from the exploding airbag, but only the passenger side airbag deployed, according to the police report.”
Barnes was charged with driving with a revoked license, reckless driving, fleeing the scene of an accident, and driving without auto insurance. Judy wasn’t charged.
According to the arrest affidavit, the trooper asked her afterward why she didn’t brake when she saw the SUV. She answered bluntly, “I told you, I was shaving.”
Source:
http://abcnews.go.com/Travel/cops-woman-crashes-car-shaving-privates/story?id=10065885
