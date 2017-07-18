Pennsylvania Woman Kills Boyfriend Who Belonged To ‘Reptilian Cult’

A woman from Pennsylvania killed her boyfriend after he asked her to shoot him in the head in order to escape a reptilian cult who were after him.

According to the Pocono Mountain Regional Police department, Barbara Rogers was arrested and charged with criminal homicide after shooting her boyfriend, Steven Mineo, who believed reptilians posing as humans were after him.

After the shooting, Rogers told police that she and Mineo were members of a “cult” that focuses on “aliens and raptures,” and that Mineo asked her to fatally shoot him.

Timesleader.com reports: Barbara Rogers fatally shot her boyfriend, Steven Mineo, in the forehead from point-blank range Saturday in their apartment in Coolbaugh Township, authorities said.

Rogers told officers Mineo, 32, was having “online issues” with a cult and asked her to kill him, said Lt. Steven Williams, of the Pocono Mountain Regional Police.

She said her boyfriend believed the cult’s leader to be a “reptilian” pretending to be a human, according to an affidavit.

Rogers, 42, told police the group centers on “aliens and raptures.”

Online postings associated with the cult detail a theory that a group of alien reptiles is subverting the human race through mind control.

Rogers, who has been charged with criminal homicide, called 911 to report the shooting.