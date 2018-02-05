Woman Who Refused Chemo Cured Deadly Breast Cancer With CBD Oil

A 44 year old woman cured a deadly form of breast cancer in five months using CBD oil after refusing chemotherapy.

Dee Mani, a mother of two, refused chemo when she was diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer and opted instead to use cannabis oil or, CBD oil, which does not contain the psychoactive compounds that get you “high”, instead.

She claims she has cured her aggressive breast cancer by taking one drop of cannabis oil every day. Mani continues to take the oil every night and has written about her journey in her new book called My Way.

The Mail Online reports: Ms Mani, from Birmingham, found a lump in her breast in March 2017 and soon after was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Doctors offered her chemotherapy, but she refused after it failed to keep her sister alive.

After researching alternative treatments online, she stumbled across cannabis oil and its reported benefits.

She then found a local supplier which cost her £22 a month and started taking the ‘revolting’ cannabis oil once every evening.

Ms Mani, who now lives in Cape Verde, claims that by August she was given the all-clear by doctors. She also changed her diet and started meditation.

Speaking for the first time, she said: ‘Because of what happened to my sister, there was no way I was having chemo or radiotherapy.

‘At first when I spoke to the doctor I agreed to everything I was told, I said I’d have one year worth of chemotherapy but then I did my research.

‘After finding out about cannabis oil I started to put one drop into a capsule every night and take it before bed.

‘Within four months I believe that I cured myself and then when I was given the all clear, I knew it was the cannabis that cured me.’

Ms Dani is still clear of cancer and continues to take the oil every night. She has written about her journey in a new book called ‘My Way’.

Every year 11,400 people die from breast cancer in the UK. In the US, the figure is around four times higher.

Charities estimate around 15 per cent of all cases of breast cancer are triple negative – but death rates are proportionally higher.

Ms Dani added: ‘Even though my cancer has gone I will take one capsule every night for the rest of my life.

‘Alongside curing my cancer, it’s helped me with my insomnia, my allergy to dust and the pain in my back from having slipped discs.’

Cannabidiol, or CBD, is one of more than 80 cannabinoids, natural compounds found in the marijuana plant.

Extracted from the plant as a mineral-rich oil, it is usually bottled with a dropper – but also comes in the form of chewing gum, soap or as a vape oil for e-cigarettes.

It has no side effects, either, and is not addictive.

It has been reported to help people with epilepsy, rheumatism, migraines, psoriasis, acne, multiple sclerosis and depression.

Crucially, cannabidiol oil does not contain any THC, the psychoactive component of cannabis. In other words, CBD does not get you high.