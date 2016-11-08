Worldwide Poll: Trump Winning The Election

A poll open to voters from across the globe reveals that Donald Trump is the favorite to win in both the United States and in the majority of other countries around the world.

According to statistics taken today on Election Day, a WorldWide.vote poll places Trump 12% ahead of Hillary worldwide and 2% ahead of the Democratic candidate in America – meaning that Trump looks set to become elected 45th president of the United States.

Worldwide.vote reports:

On this website anyone from any country can cast a vote! Who does Argentina, for example, prefer? Or Belgium? Or China?

And what about Zimbabwe? The results will be accumulated on our worldwide map, which is updated in real time – so check back often!

How it works

One vote is allowed per ip-address. You can change your vote after 24 hours by voting again. Only your latest vote will count towards the total unique votes.

We care about your privacy and won’t store your ip-address or any other personal identifier in our database. We do however store an anonymous version (hashed) of your ip-address to prevent multiple votes per ip.

We’ve tried our best to translate most of this site in as many languages as we could. There might still be some silly errors, sorry about that.

Will you list the other candidates or add an ‘other’ option?

Well no, we’ve simplified. We think it’s fair to say that the rest of the world will have to be dealing with either Donald or Hillary. Sorry Jill, Gary and Darrell.