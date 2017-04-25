WW3 Only Days Away, British Tabloid Names Date

Clairvoyant Horacio Villegas has revealed the start date of WW3 to the British tabloid Daily Star.

According to the self-proclaimed “supernatural being” nuclear war will break out on May 13, on the 100th anniversary of the last apparition of the Virgin Mary at Fatima in Portugal.

Back in August 2015, Villegas predicted President Trump’s rise to power , saying he would become the “King of the Illuminati,” which “will bring about World War III.”

He says false flag events will precede the war between April 13 and May 13, sparking conflicts in Syria and North Korea that will drag Russia and China into the war.

And just days ago the Catholic follower, who lives in Texas, US, had a “dream” in which “I saw balls of fire falling from the sky and hitting the Earth”.

Daily Star reports:

He told how “people everywhere were running around trying to hide from this destruction,” and that: “I believe these were symbolic of the nuclear missiles that will fall on cities and people throughout the world.”

Now the truth-seeker, who claims God has “kept me single, and with no children just to focus on his message to the people” has come up with D-Day.

It will fall, he says, on the 100th anniversary of the visitation of Our Lady of Fatima – the Virgin Mary, mother of Jesus – which is May 13.

This was the day, according to the Catholic faith, that Our Lady visited a village in Portugal to warn people that if her requests to convert Russia to the faith were not followed, God would use the country to wreak havoc on the world.

She warned: “Russia will spread her errors throughout the world raising up wars and persecutions against the Church, the good will be martyred, the Holy Father will have much to suffer, various nations will be annihilated.

It is said Our Lady visited the same village in Portugal on six occasions, and on her last visitation on October 13, 1917, she announced: “The war is going to end, and the soldiers will soon return to their homes.”

Horacio believes this October date to be the day World War 3 ends, but warns it will be too late for many.

He told us: “The main message that people need to know in order be prepared is that between May 13th and October 13 2017, this war will occur and be over with much devastation, shock and death!”

The truth-seeker told us that before that day, however, a major “false flag” will take place that “will be very very devastating”, and he also has a time range for this.

He warns that this occasion – which sees attacks carried out to spark conflicts based on false information – will takes place between April 13 and May 13, and that as well as Syria, North Korea will also be involved.

He told us: “The reason I feel the coming false flag might be during this Holy Week is because just as Christ suffered on a Good Friday at one time, the world is about to enter its Good Friday moment as well and it would fit in God’s timeline as to the start of this dark period in human period in human history that this war would be sparked near Good Friday 2017.”

Horacio, who has published a series of books over the last 12 years on his claims, told Daily Star Online he believes the chemical attack in Syria was a false flag by the USA, adding that it “just so happened to occur days after John McCain visited the area”.

He added in his blog North Korea will be next on the USA’s hit-list, saying: “Russia is already being baited into war through Syria, just as the zionists were seeking and China will be baited through North Korea.”

The Roman Catholic follower told Daily Star Online he has also used prophets in his studies, including Nostradamus, who was a French physician and reputed seer who published collections of prophecies that have since become widely famous.

Among Nostradamus’ prophecies is: “Mabus will soon die, then will come, a horrible undoing of people and animals, at once one will see vengeance, one hundred powers, thirst, famine, when the comet will pass.”

Horacio says having long suspected “Mabus might be Obama”, “it could now be the president of Syria, Assad, as there is now talk that Trump will target Assad for removal.

“If Assad is bombed and killed, this could very much fulfil this prophecy because afterwards all hell would break loose.”

Despite publishing his books for over 10 years, Horatio told us he has “been trying to get the word out (of WW3) for years, but most people doubted these things”.

He added: “Last September I even sent out copies of my books to Catholic bishops and cardinals in an attempt to warn them so that they could warn the people, and they ignored me too!

“But, 15 months before Trump won, I wrote that Trump was being set up to win and would win in August of 2015.

“No one believed me then, until it happened.”