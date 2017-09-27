WW3 Fears As Putin Sends Russian Troops To North Korea’s Border

It appears that Russia is preparing for war as troops are reportedly lining up on North Korea’s border just one day after Russia successfully test fired a ballistic missile.

Large numbers of Russian soldiers were seen arriving near the Khasan crossing point on Tuesday.

Troops were also reported to be patrolling the top of Zaozyonara Hill, historically used as a meeting point between North Korea, China, and Russia.

North Korea’s foreign minister told reporters earlier this week that Donald Trump has declared war on his country and that Pyongyang reserved the right to take countermeasures against US threats, including shooting down U.S. bombers.

War fears escalated after Trump warned he would “totally destroy”North Korea if need be.

The Express reports:

Russia is thought to be concerned at the build-up of US troops in South Korea as Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un continue their war of words.

Moscow has previously denied moved more troops to the border area as tensions between the US and Kim’s regime reach boiling point.

Earlier this year, the movement of heavy weaponry towards the border was also caught on camera.

Frants Klintsevich, the first deputy chairman of the Russian upper house’s Committee on Defence and Security, has warned that any US action against North Korea would also be seen as a hostility towards Russia due to their shared border.

President Putin has indicated that the world will have to accept a nuclear armed North Korea, warning the rogue nation would rather “eat grass” than go without weapons.

And the new military build-up comes after Russia launched an inter-continental ballistic missile last night.

That action, in the south-western Russian region of Astrakhan, came after weeks of arguments over controversial military drills in Europe.

Russia has also carried out a number of maneouvres with China in recent weeks.

Military experts believe the country is trying to show off its military might amid simmering tensions over the Korean peninsula.

Chatham House claimed the drills shows Russia was practicing war scenarios involving NATO troops in the event of a conflict or land grab.

It comes as North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho on Monday accused the US President of declaring war on the secretive state.

Ri threatened that Pyongyang would shoot down US warplanes flying near the Korean Peninsula after American bombers travelled close to it last Saturday.

The North Korean minister was reacting to Mr Trump’s Twitter comments that Kim and Ri “won’t be around much longer” if they acted on their threats toward the United States.

Mr Trump said yesterday that any US military option would be “devastating” for the country but claimed he preferred not to use force.

He said: “If we take that option, it will be devastating, I can tell you that, devastating for North Korea.

“That’s called the military option. If we have to take it, we will.”

The US says satellite imagery has also detected a number of North Korean military aircraft moving to the North’s east coast.