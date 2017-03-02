An X-Files spinoff series entitled “The Lone Gunman” has surfaced, featuring a plot by the U.S. government to orchestrate a 9/11 inside job attack, just 6 months before the real attacks actually occurred.

The X-Files spinoff pilot depicts a hijacked plane crashing into the World Trade Center, with government officials blaming a Middle Eastern terrorist group to justify starting a war.

The episode (below) was originally aired in March 2001, before being shelved and hidden from public view:

The episode depicts a staged hijacking of a passenger aircraft by a hostile faction within the U.S Government, who take control of the plane by remote control and attempt to fly it into one of the twin towers of the World Trade Center.

The explanation given for this false-flag operation is given below by the John Byers’ father, Betram – a government insider who knows the truth about 9/11, but is too scared to go public with the information:

John Byers: What is Scenario 12-D? We know it’s a war game scenario, that it has to do with airline counter terrorism. Why is it important enough to kill for?

Bertram Byers: Because it’s no longer a game.

John Byers: But if a terrorist group wants to act out this scenario, then why target you for assassination?

Bertram Byers: Depends on who your terrorists are.

John Byers: The men who conceived of it in the first place. You’re saying our government plans to commit a terrorist act against a domestic airline?

Bertram Byers: There you go, indicting the entire government as usual. It’s a faction. A small faction.

John Byers: For what possible gain?

Bertram Byers: The Cold War’s over, John. But with no clear enemy to stockpile it against, the arms markets flat. But bring down a fully loaded 727 into the middle of New York City, and you’ll find a dozen tin-pot dictators all over the world just clamoring to take responsibility, and begging to be smart-bombed.

John Byers: I can’t believe it. This is about increasing arms sales?

[…]

John Byers: How are you going to stop them? Why didn’t you tell the world this? Go to the Press.

Bertram Byers: You think I’d still be drawing breath 30 minutes after I made that call? The Press? Who’s gonna run this story?

[…]

Bertram Byers: I’m doing what I can, John. I don’t have all the specifics on Scenario 12-D, but I think I know the flight they’ve chosen.

Despite the uncanny similarities between “The Lone Gunman” and the real conspiracy theories surrounding the 9/11 attacks, the episode seems to have been forgotten by the majority of the 13.2 million American viewers who watched it when it originally aired.

Interestingly enough, U.S. government officials including President George W. Bush made public statements after 9/11 claiming they could never have imagined that terrorists would hijack planes and fly them into buildings.

However, it’s now known that government agencies planned for and simulated hijacked planes flying into buildings, including the World Trade Center, in the years leading up to 9/11:

NORAD had drills of jets being used as weapons, and the F.A.A. was alerted as early as 1998 that Al Qaeda might “seek to hijack a commercial jet and slam it into a U.S. landmark.”

On the actual day of the 9/11 attacks, a U.S. intelligence agency was planning an exercise in which an errant aircraft would crash into one of their buildings.

With all of these eerily accurate ‘guesses’ of a 9/11-style attack via U.S. intelligence agencies, government officials, and our media in the years leading up to September 11, could the attacks have been planned all along?