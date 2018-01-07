Yale University: Humans ‘Endangered Species’ While ‘Mad Trump’ Has Power

The human race has become an endangered species, according to the Yale psychiatrist who briefed lawmakers on Friday, arguing that Donald Trump’s mental health is the number one threat to humanity in the history of the world.

Speaking to Newsweek, Dr. Bandy Lee said that if it were possible, “we would be declaring a public health emergency that needs to be responded to as quickly as possible.”

“As more time passes, we come closer to the greatest risk of danger, one that could even mean the extinction of the human species,” she said.

“This is not hyperbole. This is the reality.”

Newsweek reports: After a series of tweets from Trump that appeared to threaten North Korea with nuclear war, Lee and hundreds of her colleagues at the National Coalition of Concerned Mental Health Experts issued a statement calling into question his mental health and psychological fitness for the presidency.

“Would someone from [North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un’s] depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!” the president tweeted on Tuesday night.

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the “Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.” Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2018

A number of mental health experts have voiced concerns about Trump’s mental health for months; Lee even edited a book of 27 essays on the president’s mental status, The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump, which was published in October. (In that book, noted linguist and activist Noam Chomsky also made comments regarding the nuclear threat Trump may pose to the human species’ survival.)

Lee said that she and the other contributors to the book believe their writing doesn’t violate the American Psychiatric Association’s Goldwater Rule, which bars members from commenting on the psychological health of someone they haven’t actually examined. Lee stopped herself short of confirming a specific diagnosis to Newsweek; however, not everyone has done the same.