Yemen War Benefits US, UK Arms Dealers

The war in Yemen is an affront to human dignity.

In April alone, 154,325 children from 6 to 59 months were screened for acute malnutrition.

Over 24 million people are at risk of Cholera, according to a UNICEF report.

Over 10,000 people, including more than 1,500 children, have been killed in the fighting, according to figures from January.

The Saudi led Arab coalition is using U.S.-supplied white phosphorus and UK-supplied cluster bombs in regular raids on Yemen.

In the last two years, the UK has licensed more than £3bn of arms to Saudi Arabia, reports the Guardian.

Recent Western mainstream media reports that Yemen possesses advanced weapons is only to facilitate more confrontation between the warring parties, forcing them to buy more arms from the US, says Yemeni army representative Brigadier General Aziz Rashid.

Blaming Iran for the conflict between the two Arab neighbors is an affront to Saudi and Yemeni dignity alike.

Sputnik reports:

According to the Yemeni Brigadier General, the US wants to produce a certain image that it possesses full information on the situation in Yemen.

However, this is far from the case. In reality, the majority of its so-called intelligence consists of a compilation of fragmentary messages from the mass media and social media. In fact, he said, the US does not possess any truthful information on the military situation on the ground.

“It is of benefit to the US that Arab countries destroy each other. In the end, the US will unimpededly establish its control and hegemony in the region. The United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia will help it in this,” Aziz Rashid told Sputnik.

The Brigadier General also commented on the missile arsenal in the possession of the Yemeni army, saying that its potential has considerably increased lately.

“We can specify any coordinates for a strike and hit any city in Saudi Arabia, including Riyadh. These missiles are also able to evade the US Patriot anti-missile defense.”

The missiles are being constantly modernized; for the Yemenis, they are a means of containment and defense, but for the Americans – they are a means of offensive, he concluded.