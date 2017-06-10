Yemeni Air Defense Shoots Down Another Saudi F16

The Yemeni army and the popular committees have managed to hit another Saudi F-16 fighter jet today.

All week long Saudi coalition warplanes have been hovering over the Yemeni capital Sanaa looking for targets.

Geopolitics Alert reports:

Saudi Arabia has been bombarding most of northern Yemen with airstrikes all week (even more than usual). Dozens of air strikes have been reported each day in various provinces such as Taiz, Midi, Marib, and Sana’a. Last weekend Saudi airstrikes targeted a school, water project, and farm. Just two days ago Saudi-backed forces on the ground shot a child.

In the video you can see Ansarullah forces (aka Houthis) and the Yemeni Air Defense successfully hit the aircraft with a surface to air missile. The incident took place in Sana’a: Yemen’s capital. After being hit you can see the war plane fall to the ground.

Footage of Houthis and Yemeni army air defense shooting down Saudi F16 in Sana’a



Cholera cases in the desert country may reach 130,000 in two weeks, UNICEF warns.

Yemen: almost one death per hour as cholera epidemic spreads like wildfire

Number of suspected cases reaches 100,000 as Yemeni health system teeters on brink of collapse