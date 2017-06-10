Yemeni Air Defense Shoots Down Another Saudi F16

The Yemeni army and the popular committees have managed to hit another Saudi F-16 fighter jet today.

All week long Saudi coalition warplanes have been hovering over the Yemeni capital Sanaa looking for targets.

Geopolitics Alert reports:

Saudi Arabia has been bombarding most of northern Yemen with airstrikes all week (even more than usual). Dozens of air strikes have been reported each day in various provinces such as Taiz, Midi, Marib, and Sana’a. Last weekend Saudi airstrikes targeted a school, water project, and farm. Just two days ago Saudi-backed forces on the ground shot a child.

In the video you can see Ansarullah forces (aka Houthis) and the Yemeni Air Defense successfully hit the aircraft with a surface to air missile. The incident took place in Sana’a: Yemen’s capital. After being hit you can see the war plane fall to the ground.

Footage of Houthis and Yemeni army air defense shooting down Saudi F16 in Sana’a


Cholera cases in the desert country may reach 130,000 in two weeks, UNICEF warns.

Yemen: almost one death per hour as cholera epidemic spreads like wildfire

Number of suspected cases reaches 100,000 as Yemeni health system teeters on brink of collapse

On 12 May 2017 at the Sab’een Hospital in Sana’a, Yemen, a child with severe diarrhoea or cholera receives treatment.
Over 69,559 suspected cases of diarrhea have been reported so far across Yemen with 578 deaths as at 1 June 2017. In the last 24 hours alone, the numbers of suspected cholera cases have gone up from 65,300 to over 69,559 across Yemen. An average of 1100 children suffering from acute watery diarrhea are reporting to health facilities every day for the past two weeks across the war-torn country. In the last four weeks, the disease has claimed at least 578 lives of which nearly 40 per cent are children. The collapse of the water and sanitation system, barely functional hospitals and cash stripped economy means that 27.7 million Yemenis are staring at an unforgiving humanitarian catastrophe. There is a shortage of doctors and nursing staff, many of whom havent been paid for months as well as a shortage of medicines and IV fluid. UNICEF has flown in three aircrafts carrying over 41 tons of lifesaving supplies including medicines, oral rehydration salts, diarrhea disease kits, intravenous fluids that will treat over 50,000 patients. Over one million people across the country have been reached by disinfecting water tanker filling stations, chlorinating drinking water, disinfecting groundwater wells, cleaning water storage reservoirs at public and private locations, providing household water treatments and distributing hygiene consumables kits.

