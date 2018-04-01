Yemeni Ballistic Missile Hits Saudi Military Base

Yemeni forces supported by allied fighters fired a domestically-manufactured ballistic missile at a military base in Saudi Arabia’s border region of Jizan on Sunday.

Yemeni media report that the strike was in retaliation to the Saudi military campaign against the crisis-hit country.

Press TV reports: A military source, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Yemen’s Arabic-language al-Masirah television network that the Qaher M-2 (Subduer M-2) missile struck the base in the far-off areas of the region, located 966 kilometers (600 miles) south of the Saudi capital, Riyadh, on Sunday afternoon.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or the extent of damage caused.

Separately, scores of Saudi troops and Saudi-sponsored militiamen loyal to Yemen’s former president, Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, were killed or injured when Yemeni troops and their allies stormed their positions in Nahouqah area of the same Saudi border region.

Also on Sunday, Yemeni sharpshooters fatally shot a Saudi trooper at Raqabah al-Halq base in the kingdom’s Najran region, located 844 kilometers (524 miles) south of Riyadh.

The developments came a day after Yemeni army forces and their allies targeted seven Saudi soldiers in Jizan and Najran regions.

Six Saudi troops were fatally shot at al-Haskoul base in Jizan, while the seventh was killed in Najran’s al-Shabakah base.

The Yemeni Ministry of Human Rights announced in a statement on March 25 that the Saudi-led war had left 600,000 civilians dead and injured since March 2015.

The United Nations says a record 22.2 million Yemenis are in need of food aid, including 8.4 million threatened by severe hunger.