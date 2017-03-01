YouGov Poll: CNN Slumps To ‘Lowest Point In Its History’

CNN is officially a failing company, according to a recent YouGov poll that reveals public trust in the news organization has fallen to its lowest point ever.

CNN now trails behind both Fox News and MSNBC in public trust in the last few months, following their pro-Clinton biased reporting during the 2016 presidential election and beyond.

Dailycaller.com reports:

Respondents were asked, “If you’ve heard anything about the brand in the last two weeks, through advertising, news or word of mouth, was it positive or negative?”

Of the three cable networks, only Fox News scored a neutral brand perception. Both CNN and MSNBC were well in the negatives.

“CNN’s negative acceleration point happened in mid-October 2016, around the time Anderson Cooper interviewed Melania Trump, notably discussing her husband’s famous ‘Access Hollywood’ tape,” YouGov’s Ted Marzilli notes.

“Also at that time, a local North Carolina Republican office was firebombed, causing conservative-leaning media to pounce on CNN for suggesting Trump’s rhetoric spurred the incident.”

He concludes: “The big picture — going back to early 2016 — shows the possible toll particular news events, and being the recipient of incessant Trump bashing, may have taken on CNN.”

Trump has consistently singled out CNN for criticism, calling the network “fake news” — one of Trump’s favorite labels for hostile news outlets.