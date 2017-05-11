Zimbabwe Begs White Farmers To Return As Country Plunges Into Famine

May 11, 2017 Baxter Dmitry News, World 146

Crisis-hit Zimbabwe is begging the white farmers they forcibly evicted to return and reclaim their farms, as the southern African nation's economy continues to deteriorate.

Crisis-hit Zimbabwe is begging the white farmers they forcibly evicted to return and reclaim their farms, as the southern African nation’s economy continues to deteriorate.

This comes fifteen years after the Robert Mugabe’s Zimbabwean government seized large swaths of land from white farmers in the country – a move that saw a drastic deterioration in the country’s economy.

According to The Telegraph, Minister of Lands Douglas Mombeshora said provincial leaders had been tasked to come up with names of white farmers they wanted to remain on their farms. The farms should be “of strategic economic importance“.

We have asked provinces to give us the names of white farmers they want to remain on farms so that we can give them security of tenure documents to enable them to plan their operations properly,” Mombeshora said.

Compensation process

The report said those who benefitted from the land grabs will in future be expected to pay a small rental per acre, which will be used to pay compensation to evicted white farmers.

Fin24 reported late last year that Mugabe’s administration was willing to compensate white farmers and to clarify its indigenisation laws.

News24 reports that Mugabe and his Zanu-PF party launched the land reforms in 2000, taking over white-owned farms to resettle landless blacks. Mugabe said the reforms were meant to correct colonial land ownership imbalances.

At least 4 000 white commercial farmers were evicted from their farms.

The land seizures were often violent, claiming the lives of several white farmers during clashes with veterans of Zimbabwe’s 1970s liberation struggle.

Critics of the reforms have blamed the programme for low production on the farms as the majority of the beneficiaries lacked the means and skills to work the land.

History repeats

The news comes as South Africa threatens to follow in Zimbabwe’s doomed footsteps in kicking white farmers off their land.

South Africa is teetering on the brink of a race war after President Jacob Zuma called on parliament to pass a law allowing white-owned land to be “confiscated” by blacks without any form of compensation.

The president’s comments caused outrage among white landowners, with the chairman of a national group for Afrikaans speaking farmers warning the new law will be “a declaration of war.

We are ready to fight back,” said Andries Breytenbach, the group’s chairman. “We need urgent mediation between us and the government. If this starts, it will turn into a racial war which we want to prevent.”

The Telegraph report: Mr Zuma has lurched from one scandal to another since being elected to office in 2009, and has adopted a more populist tone since his ruling African National Congress (ANC) party suffered its worst election result last August since the end of apartheid in 1994.

The party lost the economic hub of Johannesburg, the capital Pretoria and the coastal city of Port Elizabeth to the moderate Democratic Alliance party, which already held the city of Cape Town.

The ANC is also under pressure from the radical Economic Freedom Fighters, led by Julius Malema.

Mr Malema has been travelling the country urging black South Africans to take back land from white invaders and “Dutch thugs”.

He told parliament this week that his party wanted to “unite black people in South Africa” to expropriate land without compensation.

People of South Africa, where you see a beautiful land, take it, it belongs to you,” he said. Although progress has been made in transferring property to black South Africans, land ownership is believed to be skewed in favour of whites more than 20 years after the end of apartheid.

Mr Zuma’s comments caused outrage among groups representing Afrikaans speaking farmers on Friday.

The Boer Afrikaner Volksraad, which claims to have 40,000 members, said its members would take land expropriation without compensation as “a declaration of war”.

We are ready to fight back,” said Andries Breytenbach, the group’s chairman. “We need urgent mediation between us and the government. If this starts, it will turn into a racial war which we want to prevent.”

Baxter Dmitry

Baxter Dmitry

Baxter Dmitry is a writer at Your News Wire. He covers politics, business and entertainment. Speaking truth to power since he learned to talk, Baxter has travelled in over 80 countries and won arguments in every single one. Live without fear.
Email: baxter@yournewswire.com
Follow: @baxter_dmitry
Baxter Dmitry

Latest posts by Baxter Dmitry (see all)

  • lilyred

    Aw, say it ain’t so. Who predicted this?

  • MforMankind .

    Hello Mandela …

    • Thomtids

      The only thing to be said about the terrorist murderer Mandela was that he was our terrorist murderer.

  • SpidermanVitamin

    Why don’t the Zimbabwe people farm that land instead? There’s no rule saying they have to let white people rape their resources while profiting. There’s also no rule saying that black people cannot work for a living.

    • cg 98366

      Stupid and lazy come to mind….

      • Thomtids

        The blacks are, mostly, idle, lazy, feckless and fucking useless. Even the murderous thugs were organised and led by North Koreans doing the dirty work for pillaged natural resources. Native blacks? Tribal killers since they came down from the trees and will remain that way for ever. They had evolution in their grasp with the whites and then they murdered them and trashed and looted their means of production. Well they can all starve to death. Even the UN can’t feed the whole world (they aren’t even dealing with the Syrian disaster that Cameron brought about.

        • CC1980

          Notice they always seem to have enough food and energy to reproduce.

          • Thomtids

            Pestilence, starvation and war are nature’s preferred method of population control. Providing external food supplies simply skews the system. I suppose arming the Saudi Arabians and letting them bomb civilians or take them into slavery is doing far more to control starvation.

          • Joseph Zach

            ehhhhhh I’m not so sure about that. I would make a wager that if not -ZPop then absolutely ZPop is happening there as I type this. minus zero population should begin shortly.

    • lilyred

      Rape their resources?? Feeding them? Tell these blacks that there is no rule saying that blacks cannot work for a living. See how that goes over. You should do a little research. You are WAY behind.

      • SpidermanVitamin

        Seems like Zimbabwe should do a little research, seeing as how they can’t farm their own land and feed their own people.

        • Tiger Fuzzytoes

          The blacks were fools. They had no idea how to run and operate farms. But they thought it would be simple and easy so they rushed in and slaughtered all the whites with the knowledge to run the farms. Then they looted everything of any value. So now they have no tools to farm with and no knowledge of how and what to plant.

          Another article I read on this described what happened in far better detail. But when they slaughtered the whites the foreign money disappeared because white foreign investors won’t put money into a country where they can’t go to check on their investments. So no money for farm equipment since banks closed.

          The blacks did horrendous things to the whites they caught before killing them. And now that the whites are gone they have nothing but dead land they can’t farm now. Their entire country is starving and without the whites it will continue to deteriorate. But what same white farmer would dare go back to a nation full of blacks that desire nothing more than to slaughter whites?

          • lilyred

            Just like the muzzies. The lush, productive land that Israel gave to them. They let it revert to desert. Destroyed everything else. Can’t help some morons.

          • CC1980

            Wait and see, oprah or michael moore will make a movie on this painting the slaughtered white farmers as oppressors who ran off and just left the black angels to die and the left will swallow it up hook line and stinker.

          • lilyred

            Heh-heh. Damn, if that ain’t the truth!!!!!!!!! LOL

          • Joseph Zach

            last time I happened to see him on the TV, he appeared to be in need of just a little bit of ‘starvation’ his own self. He now approaches the girth of a zeppilin . [bad spelling I know but it IS a german word so … ]

          • Joseph Zach

            not one with even just a whit of intelligence and that is certain.

    • Lamont Cranston

      Spider, The Blacks took the farms and the Blacks looted the farms to the point that nothing of any value was left. And now they are starving. It couldn’t have gone any other way. Zimbabwe inflation is over 3000% their money is worthless. Civil War in their Future. One can not loot a modern society and take it over in a matter of weeks and expect it to survive. South Africa is no different a Woman I know escaped from South Africa with her Husband an MD with just a suitcase. I asked her what about all your friends that could not leave, she said they were all Murdered by the New South African’s. I then asked her about how brutal the White Regime was on the Blacks and she said most White South African’s knew nothing about it, it was not reported on the news or in the papers. Sounds a little bit like, ABC, MSNBC, CNN, the media does not report on anything that does not fit their agenda.

      • SD888

        The biggest mistake was stealing the farms that has been in White families for generations…which employed many Blacks. I’ve read that many Whites were slaughtered in their beds, and even the loyal Blacks that worked on the farms were killed if they would not turn on the White farmers. Now, the Rhodesian Blacks reap the reward of their greed, jealousy and laziness.

        • CC1980

          Just goes to show the white farmers were not the horrible slave masters “raping the resources” like the ignorant lefties make/made them out to be.

      • Margie

        You have everything backwards, all of Africa is owned by God not black people. God scattered the 10 lost tribes of Israel all over the world. In Gods Word, Israel is the 10 lost tribes of Northern Israel, the Jews are Judah Southern Israel, Africa was blessed by the arrival of Gods lost 10 tribes, they brought the Word of God and shared it with the blacks who practice Vodoun before the arrival of Gods people, most of Africa still practice Vodoun. http://www.mamiwata.com/voodoohistory/voodoohistory.html Because Zimbabwe killed the whites, God has cursed their land and so they cannot farm it, when you bless Gods people God will bless you, when you kill or curse Gods people God will curse you. http://www.british-israel.ca/israel.htm

  • patriot6

    Just like the neighborhoods they move into, take over and turn into slums. They want everything given to them and then they trash it and want more. Ignorant.

  • Eye4one2

    Na na na na, hey hey hey, goodbye!

  • cassarjon@hotmail.com

    Who’d trust that bloody munt Mugabe?

    • Baby Shoes

      Same Bantu parasites in the RSA.

    • Jo Pearce

      Have not heard that word for a loooong time…. had a good giggle

  • Truth Gun

    Whites to the rescue again.

    • RichPorardo

      If they’re smart . . . they won’t.

    • Thomtids

      Not this time. They murdered the best Rhodesians. Let the blacks starve…it’s the only way of sorting out dictators…people who can’t find food turn on their oppressors. Well that’s what Churchill said about the Germans whilst he and His Cabinet had the civil population bombed to smithereens and de-housed by the millions.

      • Baby Shoes

        Pointless tragic wars from WWI & II

  • 1navyvet

    Yeah…there’s no way I’d ever return to Mugabe’s Zimbabwe as a white farmer. I was there before he took over, and saw what was going on after he took over…literally a bloody nightmare. He, and the government apparatchiks he’s set up in power, cannot ever be trusted to deal in good faith.

    If you’re going to follow a Pied Piper, you have to dance to his tune.

    • Lonnie

      Sounds like stupid liberal racist are not just an American Democrat problem?

      • 1navyvet

        Your statement doesn’t make much sense. If you’re implying the American Democrats are racist, that’s painting everyone in the party with a wide brush, and it’s not something about which I’m going to comment.

        My point here is that, from personal experience, I know that Mugabe’s government can’t, and shouldn’t, be trusted.

        • TeLin特林

          Very connected…the social justice attitude against colonialism, the idea only whites can be racist, etc is very apparent in the American Democrat party. Even Europe is a sign of this toxic thinking.

          And you have south Africa where they have schools talking about “magic as if it’s real.

          • BC

            When you understand the spiritual side of things you realize the demonic forces that rule such things are real.

          • TeLin特林

            Yeah…you can keep your dark magic along with your ignorance on how to farm.

          • BC

            It has nothing to do w/ ‘dark magic and farming’– But demonic forces do rule certain areas and people.

        • Thomas Meadows

          The American Democrats ARE RACIST!!!!!!!!!!!.Anyone with common sense knows this!

          • 1navyvet

            Yes, they are…but it’s so much more fun to bludgeon them with that AFTER they’ve invested emotional capital in an argument; most of them tend to forget that feelings and opinions AREN’T facts…pointing to someone else and calling them racist leaves three other fingers pointing right back at them. I find that the ones who scream racist the loudest, or moan about intolerance the loudest, are very often the most covertly racist, and overtly intolerant.

        • Vance

          To be fair, the American Democrats have indeed taken up primitive racist politics among their leadership. True, the rank and file tended to be working class people concerned with the practical tasks of raising families and living, but they have in large part moved to the populist camp now being lead by Trump as their leadership screams about “inherent” racism and accuses everyone but themselves of all kinds of perceived evils.

        • Rhodie

          And was put in power by none other than Jimmy Carter

      • Deus Vult

        I’m positive that Lonnie has no idea wtf he is talking about. Try doing some research before you throw out that racist accusation when you are so obviously misinformed.
        F@#ktards like you who are obviously anit-white need to open their minds and shut their mouths

    • Baby Shoes

      Let them starve to death they’re getting what they deserve.

    • Vanriebeekswife

      You should see what is happening in South Africa right now

      • 1navyvet

        That’s what I was reading. I loved traveling through South Africa the last time I was there; it’d really suck if they went the way of Zimbabwe. Their economy would tank, it would be apartheid all over again.

  • stupidmonkeys

    ohh gee wiz…fancy fuken that huh,,,,, stupid fuucking monkeys…..

    • Vanriebeekswife

      Ooooooooh you are not allowed to say the M word in SA anymore. Someone was taken to court and fined 15000 $ for being racist !!!!

      • lilyred

        Oh, lord.

  • Erin Marie

    I would refuse to go back. They freaked out once and don’t want the help from whites. They got their wish. They think they are so great and smart, let then fix it.

    • Bill Via

      The problem is, if the white farmers don’t return and make the land productive and fix the mess, then US taxpayers will be sending our money down there to help starving blacks….yet again.

      • graham

        so true….

      • Kevin Hoffman

        I doubt that will be a Trump priority

      • Ganja Bobby

        You really believe that crap?? Whenever the US “funds” any country, that country USA indebted to them. Better yet why not bomb them and rebuild their infrastructure at 10x actual cost?
        You Yanks actually believe that putting up a McDonald’s in another country is a service to them & not to yourselves.

        • Dave

          Haha, true words indeed. Yes, they do believe it!

        • Floyd Clingenpeel

          Way to stay with the theme if the thread, jerk

          • Ganja Bobby

            Comment was in response to Bill Via if you bothered to look, jerk

        • Attilio De Moliner

          what a stupid argument

      • Erin Marie

        I say end all foreign aid to countries like this. Let them figure it out themselves. They think they are so great so now is the time for them to sink or float, though they will sink and that is on them and no one else

        • Attilio De Moliner

          Aagree. Acommy tirant takes over. kills economy , begs for aid. meanwhile he is rich.

    • Not coming back

      Same here haha, why risk your life to return? let them suffer at the cause of their own racism toward white people.

    • Harry

      White South African farmers and former Zimbabwean white farmers should immigrate to Zambia that welcomes them.

  • Albert Von Speers
  • Duncan Gill
  • doggmaninva

    Bullshit….they’ll just murder them when they’re done with them, maybe use the ANC and Nelson and Winnie favorite way of murdering people……necklacing…

  • Joshua Merritt

    I wouldn’t help them with a damn thing. You wanted it, now do something, or live with the consequences

    • Jill

      Mugabe is not the country of Zimbabwe – the people of Zimbabwe are the ones who are suffering, again through the idiot Mugabe–they have done nothing wrong. A small clique called war veterans were the problem, the same as in SA where the general population are not the problem, it is the Zuma’s and the Malemas who stir things up

      • Brendan Vogt

        Jill, sorry but they voted for him (Mugabe) just like they vote for zoomer here in SA…
        You reap what you sow I’m afraid….

        History repeating itself ??????

        • Jill

          They may have voted for him in the first place, (which I don’t think actually happened) but everyone knows that the voting is rigged in Zimbabwe. Believe me, I am not suggesting the white farmers go back because they have been asked to go, I am just saying that the people of Zimbabwe are the ones who are suffering, not the government who go on as if there is no tomorrow, just as zoomer does here with his acolytes. They rape the country and have huge bank balances as we are all aware, the same as the Zimbabweans are aware of what Mugabe is doing (if they can read and write) but they have as little effect in getting Mugabe out as we have of getting zoomer out. Yes, zoomer was voted in but from the demonstrations and prayer meetings that have been held recently, I would imagine that most South Africans who have even one brain cell will vote to get him out. Let’s also hope his ex doesn’t get in either, as that could be disastrous.

  • Mary Stevens

    I would tell them to F OFF

  • Mary Stevens

    If they returned, tell them to change the name back to Rhodesia.

    • Jo Pearce

      Yeeeeees!

  • The Truth Hurts

    We wuz… you know the rest.

    • SD888

      KANGZ!

      • Gary Showalter

        AND QUAINZ!!

    • Cory Stafford

      They were nothing when Europeans colonized the land. No roads, cities, nations, ships, armies, structures more complex than a mud hut or any technology more advanced than the stone age.

      • Jo Pearce

        They have not read or heard of all that. Just picking up something someone said and go with it!!!

  • Diatom

    Why do they need white farmers when #BlackLivesMatter?

    • Liberty Dankmeme

      because blacks don’t know how to grow food

      • Diatom

        Oh my!

        • Baby Shoes

          They’re geniuses aren’t they?

          • Chris

            They was kangz!

          • lilyred

            And Qwanz.

      • CC1980

        If the black Harvard grads that are demanding to have a separate “black only” graduation ceremony to celebrate “black excellence” and “black brilliance” really believed BLM, than they’d all be heading to Zimbabwe after their separate grad ceremony to help their kin folks.

      • Vanriebeekswife

        Too much like working

    • Liberals_are_commie_crybabies

      Agreed, didn’t Al Sharpton say “White folks was in the caves while we was building empires,” he said. “We built pyramids before Donald Trump even knew what architecture was. We taught philosophy, astrology, and mathematics before Socrates and them Greek homos ever got around to it.
      Let them build their empires, let them farm the land, let these sub-Saharan Africans with average IQ’s of 85 rebuild what Whitey had before Bobby Mugabe ran ’em all out!!!

      • BC

        Truth be told those empires were built on the backs of white slaves they took captive.

      • https://www.johndenugent.com John de Nugent

        It is African-AMERICANS with an average 85 IQ. It is 70 in Africa, on the borderline with mental retardation. Beyond that is the whole separate question and problem of indolence.

        • Numan Gore

          Such talk is what got white farmers chased out of Zimbabwe. The media try to avoid the full story and just focus on land grabs.

  • Adrian M. Kleinbergen

    I’d never trust that scum Mugabe…

  • Tovia Behanu
  • Whitesareawesome

    After killing ,raping as well as torture. Then forcing the white farmers out of thier land. When they helped the people of the country. Now they come and beg for help again by the whites.
    You reap what you sow. Enjoy destroying your country monkeys.

  • Trac Mila

    Behind every successful black there’s a white. There is no medicine for low IQ.

    • Solsticewitch13

      BINGO!!! And they also do NOT take responsibility for their out of control populations. Sick to death of all these people begging the WEST for $$$ to feed their starving children. IF YOU CANNOT FEED THEM DO NOT BREED THEM!!

      Frankly I am at the point they can all starve to death, sick of my TAX $$$ being wasted on them. They DO NOTHING to help themselves, and DEMAND the WHITE western countries to always pay for them.

      • lilyred

        Amen.

  • Lettie

    They vote him in so they will suffer now. Same thing is what’s happening in SA. Sorry.. Bye bye. Work your own lands! Plant your own seeds. SA is doing enough for all of your refugees here. They use water, power schools, hospitals, roads, land, steal and murder.

  • Jay Rinard

    No cure for genetic low IQs. Before the whites they didn’t even have the wheel or the roads for them.

    • Middle Finger

      Ah, but the blacks talk about the ” Moors” educated the world they taught the white Europeans how to build castles, walls, and other inventions that the Europeans have brought to the table.

      • Jo Pearce

        Whaaaat? Thats a new one. They are sucking their thumbs overtime to get new stories!~!!!!

      • Jay Rinard

        The moors were foot soldiers for arabs who are Caucasian

    • Solsticewitch13

      is so true, most of their IQ’s top out at barely 80.

  • Thomtids

    The article refers to “several” whites being murdered…try several hundreds. The Country has gone to the dogs and the indigenous blacks deserve to starve. The white farmers made the country the breadbasket of Africa and provided very substantial employment and education.
    The Labour Government of Wilson appointed Mugabe a notorious Marxist to become the dictator and in 40 years has turned the place into a total disaster as was easily foreseen. The forebears of Corbyn and his sidekicks set the stage, appointed the players, paid for the orchestra and they can now sit back and watch the continuing murder, mayhem and starvation, secure in the knowledge that they caused it….just as Cameron and Osborne caused and conduced the murder mayhem and bloodshed in Iraq, Libya and Syria.
    Our politicians are as venal and responsible as Mugabe and his murderous henchman.

    • Baby Shoes

      Ian Smith was spot on about everything but Jews hate seeing whites prosper, they helped theses Bolshevik inspired groups to destroy southern Africa n

      • lilyred

        Sure.

    • Jo Pearce

      I just do not understand why these so-called Zimbabwean citizens run to SA instead of fighting for their country. They complain and come here to rape, murder and steal. Send the whole damn lot back and make them fight for their country. Zimbabwe, then Rhodesia (what a beautiful name) was a wonderful flourishing country once. Just one man with his well paid cronies have made a rubbish heap of the place. He cares not two hoots that the people are starving, as long as his and his cronies tummies are full of food and booze – and his wife Grace spends money abroad as if it is going out of fashion, all is well…… Sheeeesh!

  • CC1980

    Sounds like a form of natural selection at work, let them go hungry. You’ll never see this story in the left’s mainstream media.

  • RickM

    “the beneficiaries lacked the means and the skills to work the land’….. ehhhh.. what I see is that they also lack the will to WORK on the land.. sell off tractors and appliances as spares for cash, until there is nothing left to sell… if one day one wants to own a farm, you start with a veggy patch, just for experience.. grow and so on…

    • Jo Pearce

      That is hard work . It is history and fact that thems peepolus do not like working, prefer to lie and sleep all day under the nearest bush!!!

  • White Pride Worldwide

    Let them all starve to death, slowly.

  • Professional kebab remover

    Let the black trash die.

  • https://plus.google.com/u/0/b/106930139554411147988/106930139554411147988/posts KingEdward I wasRIGHT1290

    Are these the same people that the (((media))) tell us they built pyramids ?

  • Al Smith

    Since the beginning of time there has never been a black ruled country that prospered. They don’t have the ability to even feed themselves.

    • nilperora

      Except maybe the Empire of Mali of course…

  • Jon Blackburn

    Funny how Socialism keeps biting itself in the rear this way. Don’t feel bad, ANC, Lenin had the same problem.

  • debi1977

    Wow. It seems people see skin color now more than ever. Scary times.

  • Piet Vermaak

    Mugabe se ma se stink poes

  • Reed Callais

    The same thing happened in the revolution in Haiti! The blacks tore down everything to do with farming/producing sugar which they saw as the source of their oppresson only ignoring it was the islands main economic product!

  • Juliet Bravo

    Let them starve let them die it’s the way of evolution ..I guess Nelson Mandela was completely wrong -dumbass.. I guess the white farmers can move back when they all starve to death and the white farmers won’t have to worry about taking out the trash

  • http://www.AcademiaRoofing.Ca Gordon Bailey

    A Canadian publication recently did an article about a Canadian Farmer expelled from Zimbabwe and his farm taken without compensation. These very same farmers kept the country fed without foreign aid. Now one third of the food consumed is donated by enabling charities to keep the populace from starving. The once prosperous farms previously run and operated by the White Farmers are now dust bowls and not a one compensated farm is now operating at capacity. These very same White Farmers employed thousands of workers that in turn fed their families. I wish that foreign aid would cease to stop enabling these Countries that look at White privilege as a curse and something to envy.

  • http://www.AcademiaRoofing.Ca Gordon Bailey

    Remember Quebec and when it started it’s French Language Laws dictating how the people had to speak and what signs had to be displayed. The Montreal Jews left quickly and cam to Toronto with the Anglo Business Community right behind them. Toronto became what Montreal could have been. A very successful World Class City thanks to this exodus of talent. Now the same applies to South Africa for the South African Jews left en mass with many Anglos right behind them. All this talent needed to maintain a stable Country has fled and the results of their departure are quite evident with what you read today.

  • Gary Showalter

    Any white people still in Zimbabwe or South Africa are too stupid for me to care about. Any white people who return to feed those jungle savages deserves a machete across the throat. Let these idiotic garboons all starve to death.

    • Fay

      ” … too stupid for you to care about” ?? Well, most of them have “NOWHERE” else to go. They’re not like Syrian refugees … just hop on a boat and expect Mediterranean countries to take care of them. They are NOT to blame for the Colonizing powers that enticed them to Africa and then just as quickly expected them to “hand over” power to indigenous people, most of whom arrived in Southern Africa “at the same time as Europeans” – they came from the warlike west coast Africans swarming down Africa killing tribes left, right and centre. I’d say the Europeans have just as much right as these hordes, who now remain and are still “killing” … Well, now that Africa is in debt … she is ripe for take over by even more repressive and oppressive regimes. And those whites that are left in this sorry mess … you call ” … too stupid for you to care about” … I still have family there and am desperately worried about them. They are supporting those countries with all the integrity they have left … and nobody appreciates or cares about them. Have you ever visited South Africa, or Zimbabwe? Probably not … you have no idea of the caliber of people there … they are good people given a bad name to suit vested interests who are hell-bent on bringing about the NWO after they’ve fomented a violent 3rd World War between the Muslims and Christians – all deliberate … see how you feel after that my friend? A world run by the Zionists who hate Christians and Muslims.

    • Christine

      I live in South Africa, was born here and not so easy to get out as you make it sound. We are not stupid but, just like Fay said, we are not Syrian refugees with an open welcome into other countries. Only those with money can go to other countries and you need a lot of it since our rand is useless against the dollar. No one gives a damn about white people in SA, just like you, how are we suppose to get out if no one even listen? The US will feed starving countries like Zim and open doors for refugees but, 4 million whites facing slaughter, are ignored by most countries. We are hard working and not lazy, a contribution to any country but, it does not matter because I guess we are too stupid right. I’ve watched as they put a knife against my son’s neck, threatening to kill him, for crying out loud, if there was an invitation to get out, most of us would not wait one minute!!!

      • Matt Burkholder

        Is there any way you can be sponsored to get out? I seem to recall a ton of Russians coming here in the 80s, sponsored by local church groups. Anything like that available to you?

  • Pooua

    Didn’t Mugabe do this before, only to then imprison and fine the Whites who returned? These Fascists make a lot of promises to lure people out, but it is just a ruse to extort more from them.

  • Jcat Board

    Our ancestor’s with the help of Indians worked very hard to teach you all you know today so you can be global citizens. The millions of languages you spoke were and are useless in the global business world, but we were very kind to teach you the Queen’s language, English and now you can communicate with anyone in the entire world.

    We taught you farming, commercial farming. And we made many Sub-Sahara African countries the breadbasket of Africa.

    We built roads, hospitals, bridges, schools, railway system: all things you still use today? We did the Whites with the help of Indians!
    Who built University around Africa, the best university in Africa? We did.
    Who built the roads you drive on today? We did.
    Who built the railway system you use today? We did.
    Who rid Sub-Sahara Africa of many infectious diseases? We did.
    Who build hospital and clinics? We did.
    Who introduced you to Information Technology? We did.
    Who gave you all the advantages of personal or home computing and networking? We did.
    Who gave you transportation? Air, Marine and Overland? We did.
    Who introduced life’s pleasantries such as tea, sugar, cake? We did.
    Before that you were used to smoke dried game meat.

    Name a school that a Black Leader built without the help and finance from the Europeans, Chinese or Indians? Or a hospital that a Sub-Sahara African Leader built, or any major highway in Sub-Sahara African bilt by a v leader?
    The many cities in Sub-Sahara African that you can proudly call a capital or metropoles of Sub-Sahara African today, we built that for you.
    And you pours billions of finances into Sub-Sahara African Aid? We do.
    And in spite of all the above mentioned you are an ungrateful lot! Today you shine about Safari Parks, beach resorts, wonderful landscapes? What a surprise we discovered that for you and made it a huge tourist business and foreign currency earner for the Sub-Sahara African countries.

    Now that we the Muzungu and/or Indians have built this empire for you, you are so selfish and decided to take away our farms that we build and our properties that we built. You are truly an ungrateful lot! We gave you all you have, we taught you all you know, and you still go ahead and made us look like evil people.

    We deserve an apology. You must say sorry to us and say thank you to us for transforming your lives.

    There is a lot of Virgin land in Africa, but nobody wants it until some smart guy comes along and invests in it and develop it and then suddenly they start to cry “You stole our land!”

    Africa: Why Africa Has Failed 60 plus years after Independence

    • lilyred

      Just like the muzzies complain about Israel. There was nothing there except desert, until the Jewish people came and civilized it.

    • lilyred

      The truth!

  • Vance

    This points to the failure of socialism as much as to the fact that indeed Whites did a lot of good even in the context of colonialism. After the era of colonialism ended, The various African nations often then installed governments every bit as and often more oppressive than the former colonial masters. I’ve no doubt that the people of Zimbabwe could have taken up farming had they done so within the capitalist market, but taking land from farmers already on it, who understand the land and its use for production and are inherently tied to the land, has NEVER worked out anywhere. Past socialist dictators tried this in the Soviet Union, China, and other Communist nations in Europe and Southeast Asia with similar results as being experienced in Zimbabwe.

  • Not coming back

    Makes me think of the funny meme of the black person riding the bike & shoving the stick in their spokes, falling over & saying “f*** you white people” then in the next frame holding his leg in pain “pls white ppl help”

  • Alpha Roger

    Zimbabwe and RSA took ideas that had been taught by a doctor named Mahathir from an African country of MH370 and MH17 airlines famed. The indigenisation and affirmative actions program followed what happened in Indonesia.

  • wayne

    Fuck them. This is what these racist savages deserve. They have never had to figure anything out (because they cant).
    Before the colonials they had nothing and now they have nothing. But the dumb westerners will keep helping so fuck you too.
    You know who you are, losers.

  • Cory Stafford

    Invade the land. Kill all the black nationalist thugs, and give the country to people that can make it productive.

  • Kevin Hoffman

    this is how the farmers are treated – bet they can’t wait to return https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/6c8a4c5669f4221fdf3460ff87481c306de75d995b9195669e0c270edb00f099.jpg

  • Rhodie

    How are they going to pay compensation for this land when the country is completely broke? They can’t even pay government workers. And who’s going to pay for the damage to the infrastructure? The fences have been removed everything has been destroyed it would cost billions of dollars to replace what has been destroyed. And They claim this to be done for Landless blacks because of colonialism. Yet more than 70% of the land was bought under Mugabe’s administration it was not passed down from colonial era. This is such a joke and slap in the face to the whites who lost their land. Many were left destitute as they lost everything including my cousin who has been living in Canada since this all occurred. And now they are begging for them to come back? Ha ha ha ha 120 farmers moved north to Zambia and now are growing enough crops to feed the country and export. Including to Zimbabwe. So now they want the lights to come back and spend a fortune is just trying to fix the damage to the farms that have been broken

  • Vanriebeekswife

    GET LOST….starve.

  • https://plus.google.com/u/0/b/106930139554411147988/106930139554411147988/posts KingEdward I wasRIGHT1290
  • Toni Blazeing

    Growing crops is only hard if you are an illiterate African.
    Drum beats, watermelon, fried chicken, gold chains, and pussy is all they care about

  • Poptoy1949

    I would not go back if I were a White Farmer. It happened once it ca happen again.

  • PB

    And when the famine starts the usual bleeding heart organizations will be out there hustling for donations, showing us pictures of the poor little keeids with their big bellies and pleading looks. F**k ’em all. Let them achieve their inevitable potential free from evil Whitey and his imperialist food weapon. At least Zimbabwe isn’t so close to the Mediterranean.

  • Jeremy Hier

    I hope the white farmers do not return, send blacks from America there to help them farm,
    because black lives matter.

  • TruthTalk

    Propaganda! The black workers are the people doing the work so why would they need the white farmers? White people have a complex where they think the world needs them when in reality the opposite is true. The world existed millions of years before white people and will exist millions of years after (If they don’t destroy the planet first).

    • lilyred

      In your dreams.

      • TruthTalk

        I don’t have to dream, I know history, reality and I study abroad.

  • Harry

    The former Rhodesian folk singer, Clem Tholet, must have died a very broken hearted man to see what became of his beloved former country, when he passed away in 2004.

  • Harry

    The remaining white farmers in Zimbabwe and white farmers in South Africa, should just take up Zambia’s invitation to start over in that African country.

  • Elna Kupke

    SA NEXT and when we send proof to the rest of the world they TURN A BLIND EYE!!!!!!!