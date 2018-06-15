12 Clinton Whistleblowers Found ‘Hanging From Doorknobs’

A CIA agent claims the recent spate of celebrity ‘suicides’ all bear the hallmarks of a professional hit job, designed to silence others from going public with damaging political information.

Following the death of CNN reporter Anthony Boudain last week, former agent Robert David Steele pointed out that a growing number of whistleblowers have all been found inexplicably ‘hanging from doorknobs.’

Bourdain’s ‘suicide’ followed the death of fashion designer Kate Spade only a few days prior. Like Mr. Bourdain, Spade was also found hanging from a doorknob.

Spade and Bourdain both had knowledge of child sex trafficking operation linked to the Clintons.

According to agent Steele, the circumstances of the death has a significant symbolic meaning that intelligence agencies immediately recognize:

“Hung on doorknobs…means choked for speaking out against the cabal.”

List of celebrities silenced by the Clintons

L’Ren Scott

L’Ren Scott, (former girlfriend of Nate Rothschild) was found dead by her assistant at her apartment in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan on March 17, 2014.

The police reported that no note was found and there was no sign of foul play.

The New York City Chief Medical Examiner determined Scott’s manner and cause of death to be “suicide by hanging.”She was 49.

Chris Cornell

Cornell was found unconscious by his bodyguard, hanging from the doorknob in the bathroom of his hotel room at the MGM Grand in Detroit, after performing at a show with Soundgarden at the Fox Theatre on May 17.

He was lying on the floor with an exercise band around his neck and blood in his mouth. An MGM medic and EMS personnel were unable to revive Cornell.

Cornell was pronounced dead by a doctor at 1:30 a.m. Police ruled out homicide by reviewing a hotel surveillance video, which showed nobody entering or exiting the suite after his bodyguard left at around 11:35 p.m.

The cause of death was determined to be “suicide by hanging.”After Chris Cornell’s tragic death, evidence later emerged that he was working with his best friend, Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington, to expose an elite pedophile ring.

Chris and his wife set up a charity called the Chirs and Vicky Cornell Foundation which works to help victims of child abuse.

Chester Bennington

Bennington was found dead at his home in Palos Verdes Estates, California; his housekeeper discovered his body hanging from a doorknob around 9:00 a.m. PDT on July 20, 2017.

His death was officially ruled as suicide.

His bandmate Mike Shinoda confirmed his death on Twitter, writing, “Shocked and heartbroken, but it’s true. An official statement will come out as soon as we have one”.

On July 21, Brian Elias, the chief of operations for the office of the medical examiner-coroner, confirmed that a half-empty bottle of alcohol was found at the scene, but no other drugs were present.

Avicii

Swedish DJ Avicii, real name Tim Bergling, died on 20 April 2018 near Muscat, Oman, at the age of 28.

No cause of death was immediately given.

On 21 April, the Omani police stated that there was “no criminal suspicion” or evidence of foul play in Bergling’s death.

On 26 April, his family released an open letter stating that Bergling “really struggled with thoughts about meaning, life, happiness. He could not go on any longer.”

On 1 May, TMZ reported that the cause of death was a suicide due to self-inflicted injuries.

Although full details of his death were not released, TMZ reports that he suffered cuts from broken glass along with neck injuries.

Although it is unclear what the injuries to his neck were, it could have been caused by asphyxiation and hanging has not been ruled out.

After his death, it emerged that Avicii was working to expose an elite pedophile ring.One of his videos began to recirculate in which he attempts to expose child trafficking.

David Carradine

On June 3, 2009, at the age of 72, Hollywood actor David Carradine was found dead in his room at the Swissôtel Nai Lert Park Hotel on Wireless Road, near Sukhumvit Road, in central Bangkok, Thailand.

He was in Bangkok to shoot his latest film, titled Stretch.

A police official said that Carradine was found naked, hanging by a rope tied to the doorknob of the room’s closet, causing immediate speculation that his death was suicide.

However, reported evidence suggested that his death was accidental, the result of autoerotic asphyxiation.

Two autopsies were conducted, one involving the celebrity pathologist Pornthip Rojanasunan, and both concluded that the death was not a suicide.

The cause of death became widely accepted as “accidental asphyxiation.”Carradine’s lawyer Vicki Roberts said:

“I believe there may have been foul play.”

Reports around the time of his death suggest that Carradine may have been involved in child sex tourism; a rampant issue in Thailand where he was found.

If he was involved in pedophilia, could he have been connected to a wider network of Hollywood elite pedophiles?

Robin Williams

On August 11, 2014, Williams died at his home in Paradise Cay, California.

In the initial report released on August 12, the Marin County Sheriff’s Office deputy coroner stated Williams had hanged himself after he was found hanging from a doorknob with a necktie.

The final autopsy report, released in November 2014, ruled that Williams had committed suicide by hanging himself from the doorknob.

Neither alcohol nor illegal drugs were involved, while all prescription drugs present in his body were at “therapeutic” levels, the coroner declared.

Alexander McQueen

Fashion designer Alexander McQueen’s death was announced on the afternoon of 11 February 2010.

In the morning, his housekeeper found him hanging from a doorknob at his home in Green Street, London W1.

Paramedics were called and they pronounced him dead at the scene.

The Metropolitan Police stated that the note was not suspicious, but did not confirm that the death was a suicide.

[h/t to Neon Nettle]

Phibetaiota.net reports:

The Queen of the Netherlands sister just “hung herself” from her door knob. That particular Queen stepped down after allegations of having “hunts” where children were raped and massacred by her dinner guests.

Aaoron Schwartz hung himself on his doorknob after he hacked into MIT Computers and found a huge stash of Child Pornography.

Michael Hutchence from the band INXS hung himself from his doorknob.

How high are these doorknobs? Wouldn’t your feet and probably your whole body touch the floor? Second of all, what kind of scarves are these? I don’t think I have any scarves strong enough to do the job……Is there some suicide scarf collection out there?

I think this trend of hanging oneself on doorknobs with scarves stinks to high heaven. I am having a hard time buying it.

Sounds like some sort of “calling card” from the real killers.

Who knew Doorknobs were so deadly?

Phi Beta Iota: One of our experts says that cutting off the bloodstream to the brain for 15 seconds causes a loss of consciousness. There are a number of alleged suicides in Europe that appear to be rooted in light strangulation with two fingers first, then hanging of the victim from the doorknob to complete the job. Murder, not suicide. The combination of the doorknob and the scarf appears to be a signature intended to terrorize others who may be thinking about ratting out the elites above them and known to them.