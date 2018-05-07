89 Year Old Holocaust Denier On The Run In Germany

Police in Germany are hunting an 89-year-old grandmother who was convicted for Holocaust denial, after she failed to turn herself in to serve her 2 year prison sentence.

Ursula Haverbeck, dubbed “Nazi-Oma” (Nazi grandma) by German media, was convicted last October on eight counts of incitement and sentenced to two years in prison.

An arrest warrant was issued by German authorities on Monday.

RT reports: Haverbeck was supposed to start her prison sentence on Wednesday in the town of Bielefeld.

Local media reported that Haverbeck’s home in central Germany appeared to be empty, with uncollected mail piling up at the front door. Haverbeck has been prosecuted numerous times for her unorthodox beliefs, including that notorious concentration camp Auschwitz was a labor camp that had no gas chambers.

Despite being previously convicted of violating Germany’s strict laws against Holocaust denial, the octogenarian has yet to serve time in prison. Her late husband, Werner Georg Haverbeck, was an active member of the Nazi party, and the couple later founded a right-wing education center called Collegium Humanum. The center was banned in 2008.

During the trial of former SS sergeant Oskar Groening, who was convicted in 2015 of being an accessory to the murder of 300,000 Jews at Auschwitz, Haverbeck described the Holocaust as “the biggest and most sustainable lie in history.” The statement later landed her in court.

The International Auschwitz Committee said on Sunday that it hopes Haverbeck will soon be apprehended and sent to prison.

“One can only hope that the judiciary and police are urgently looking for her,” said Christoph Heubner, the executive vice-president of the International Auschwitz Committee, as cited by DW.