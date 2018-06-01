ABC Hired Record Number Of Convicted Pedophiles In Last 12 Months

ABC has come under fire for hiring a record number of convicted pedophiles and sex offenders over the last 12 months.

While many people question why Roseanne Barr was so abruptly fired over a bad Twitter joke, many are now also asking why the network continually hires dangerous pedophiles to work with children.

Afteractionreporting.org reports: An Open Secret, who is known for their explosive documentary by the same name that highlighted the prevalence of sex offenders and pedophiles who aren’t just working in the industry, but continue working with children, shared a tweet that is going viral asking the question.

In the tweet, they pointed to Brian Peck who was convicted in 2004 of two counts of the original multiple counts that all centered around the sexual abuse of an underage, Nickelodeon star. Peck was ultimately convicted on one count of a lewd act against a child and one count of oral copulation of a person under 16 after he admitted to the crimes.

Before Peck’s 2004 conviction, he worked on many children’s shows including multiple series that starred Amanda Bynes such as The Amanda Show, What I Like About You, and All That.

Peck also worked on the children’s’ series Boy Meets World, Clueless, Kenan and Kel, The Tick, and Growing Pains. You may see a full list of Brian Peck’s television and film credits on his official IMDB page.

After Brian Peck’s arrest and conviction, Disney (which is owned by ABC) hired him to work on the children’s series Yay, Me! Starring London Tipton and The Suite Life of Zack & Cody.

Brian Peck is a good friend of actor Charlie Sheen and in 2013 worked on the series Anger Management as a dialogue coach for 22 episodes. Charlie Sheen who himself was accused of rape of the late child actor Corey Haim on the set of a 1986 movie.

ABC / Disney hires convicted child molester Brian Peck to work on children's TV show 'The Suite Life of Zack and Cody' Just 1 year after he is released from prison. Fires Roseanne and cancels her #1 show within hours, for a tweet. pic.twitter.com/lRaKvGo61u — An Open Secret (@AnOpenSecret) May 30, 2018

In 1988, the child actor from the movie Clownhouse Nathan Forrest Winters told his mother at the end of filming that the director Victor Salva had been molesting him for approximately five years. Salva was found guilty on five of the 11 original counts after he confessed to the sexual abuse and video recordings of him abusing Nathan Winters were found in his home.

Police also found videotapes and magazines featuring child pornography as well.

Though Clownhouse was a low budget movie backed by Francis Ford Coppola, Salva went on to enjoy a thriving, lucrative career that was continually backed and supported by Coppola.

Victor Salva is behind the three Jeepers Creepers films.

You can find a full filmography for Victor Salva on his IMDB page, including the Disney backed movie Powder that Salva directed and wrote in 1995. The movie was produced and distributed through the then Disney owned production and distribution company Caravan Pictures.

Victor Salva’s victim Nathan Forrest Winters protested the release of the film but to no avail. Powder had an estimated budget of $9.5 million and grossed $31 million in the United States alone.

Many are now questioning why ABC and Disney would take such a firm stance with Roseanne Barr for sharing a racist tweet, yet allow registered sex-offenders and those convicted of pedophilia to continue working for them.

What do you think? Did ABC make the right call in pulling the plug on Roseanne? Do you think Disney, ABC and other networks and production companies should take as strong a stance against child sexual abuse as they do toward racism?