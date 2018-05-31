ABC Blacklists Roseanne – But Hires Pedophiles One Year After Prison Sentence

More and more people are questioning why Roseanne Barr’s popular show was immediately canceled by ABC after she made one mistake on Twitter, when the network refuses to stop working with registered sex offenders, notorious pedophiles and rapists who have been convicted of sex crimes against children.

An Open Secret, a group known for their powerful documentary by the same name that highlighted the prevalence of sex offenders and pedophiles who are still working in the industry — and continue working with children — are demanding to know why ABC/Disney fired Roseanne yet refuse to stop working with predatory pedophiles who have a history of preying on children.

In the tweet, they pointed to Brian Peck who was convicted in 2004 of two counts of the original multiple counts that all centered around the sexual abuse of an underage Nickelodeon star. Peck was ultimately convicted on one count of a lewd act against a child and one count of oral copulation of a person under 16 after he admitted to the crimes.

Celebrity Insider reports: Before Peck’s 2004 conviction, he worked on many children’s shows including multiple series that starred Amanda Bynes such as The Amanda Show, What I Like About You, and All That.

Peck also worked on the children’s’ series Boy Meets World, Clueless, Kenan and Kel, The Tick, and Growing Pains. You may see a full list of Brian Peck’s television and film credits on his official IMDB page.

After Brian Peck’s arrest and conviction, Disney (which is owned by ABC) hired him to work on the children’s series Yay, Me! Starring London Tipton and The Suite Life of Zack & Cody.

Brian Peck is a good friend of actor Charlie Sheen and in 2013 worked on the series Anger Management as a dialogue coach for 22 episodes.

ABC / Disney hires convicted child molester Brian Peck to work on children's TV show 'The Suite Life of Zack and Cody' Just 1 year after he is released from prison. Fires Roseanne and cancels her #1 show within hours, for a tweet. pic.twitter.com/lRaKvGo61u — An Open Secret (@AnOpenSecret) May 30, 2018

Brian Peck isn’t the only registered sex-offender who has been convicted of child sex abuse crimes hired by ABC/Disney following their conviction.

In 1988, the child actor from the movie Clownhouse Nathan Forrest Winters told his mother at the end of filming that the director Victor Salva had been molesting him for approximately five years. Salva was found guilty on five of the 11 original counts after he confessed to the sexual abuse and video recordings of him abusing Nathan Winters were found in his home.

Police also found videotapes and magazines featuring child pornography as well.

Though Clownhouse was a low budget movie backed by Francis Ford Coppola, Salva went on to enjoy a thriving, lucrative career that was continually backed and supported by Coppola.

Victor Salva is behind the three Jeepers Creepers films.

You can find a full filmography for Victor Salva on his IMDB page, including the Disney backed movie Powder that Salva directed and wrote in 1995. The movie was produced and distributed through the then Disney owned production and distribution company Caravan Pictures.

Victor Salva’s victim Nathan Forrest Winters protested the release of the film but to no avail. Powder had an estimated budget of $9.5 million and grossed $31 million in the United States alone.

Many are now questioning why ABC and Disney would take such a firm stance with Roseanne Barr for sharing a racist tweet, yet allow registered sex-offenders and those convicted of pedophilia to continue working for them.

What do you think? Did ABC make the right call in pulling the plug on Roseanne? Do you think Disney, ABC and other networks and production companies should take as strong a stance against child sexual abuse as they do toward racism?