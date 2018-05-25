Active Shooter Quickly ‘Shot To Death By Armed Citizen,’ Media Blackout

An active shooter who was terrorizing an Oklahoma City restaurant and had shot two diners was stopped by an armed citizen with a pistol, according to police. Mainstream media and David Hogg have yet to report on this story, as it fails to press the right buttons in their quest for gun control. It seems they would like this story to disappear.

The shooting occurred at Louie’s Grill & Bar in Oklahoma City. According to police, the active shooter entered the restaurant and opened fire, shooting two people and firing rounds at many more before an armed man confronted and fatally shot him outside the restaurant.

“Multiple shootings reported in the area of Britton/Hefner Parkway,” tweeted Oklahoma City police. “Roads in the area have been shut down. Avoid area. More updates as available.”

The Oklahoma City police department then tweeted that the shooter “was apparently shot-to-death by an armed citizen.” Two people were shot and both are hospitalized.

The shooter was the only fatality.

Would the shooter have been the only fatality if citizens were not permitted to carry and the restaurant was in a “Gun free zone”? Every diner in the establishment would have been shot and killed.

The actions of the good guy with the gun at Louie’s Grill & Bar in Oklahoma City on Thursday demonstrate exactly why the gun control agenda pushed by the left and mainstream media cannot be allowed to succeed. Confiscating guns and creating artificial “Gun free zones” will only succeed in disarming law-abiding “good guys.”

Criminals and psychopaths will continue to carry. “Gun free zones” will become shooting galleries.

⚠️ ALERT: The only confirmed fatality is the suspect. He was apparently shot-to-death by an armed citizen. Three citizens were injured, two of whom were shot. A large number of witnesses are detained. There is no indication of terrorismat this point. — Oklahoma City Police (@OKCPD) May 25, 2018

Lake Hefner shooting update: A man walked into the Louie’s restaurant and opened fire with a gun. Two people were shot. One person has been taken to a hospital with serious injuries. A bystander with a pistol confronted the shooter outside the restaurant and fatally shot him. — Oklahoma City Police (@OKCPD) May 25, 2018

Police later tweeted that the shooter’s identity and motive are so far unconfirmed and unknown.