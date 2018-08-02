African Migrants Sever US Tourist’s Femoral Artery In Barcelona

An American tourist has been attacked and seriously injured by a gang of African migrant street sellers in Barcelona, Spain, who took objection to his defense of a woman being harassed by the migrants.

According to police sources, the migrant street sellers, known as “manteros” in Barcelona, brutally attacked the US tourist, at 21:50 on Wednesday at Plaza Catalunya, a popular tourist spot in Barcelona. The American citizen is now fighting for his life.

Barcelona City Council has confirmed today that the tourist was taken to a local hospital and that the Mossos d’Esquadra and the Guàrdia Urbana have opened an investigation into the violent attack.

According to Efe Eugenio Zambrano, spokesperson for the CSIF union in the Guàrdia Urbana, the American tourist was defending a woman who was being harassed by the African streets sellers when another street seller “hit him with a belt buckle as a whip” and “cut off his femoral“, which caused him “a deep wound of arterial bleeding.”

Efe Eugenio Zambrano says the American tourist is clinging to life in hospital and his prognosis is not yet known.

Esta es la agresión de anoche de un grupos de #manteros a un turista de EEUU en #Barcelona. Tremenda la impunidad con la que actúan… y Ada Colau mirando para otro lado – vídeo vía @AKur0mu pic.twitter.com/bGSeW0NGtg — Javier Arias-Borque (@ariasborque) August 2, 2018

The femoral artery is a large artery in the thigh and the main arterial supply to the leg. Injuries to the femoral artery can lead to the victim bleeding out within minutes if untreated. If the victim survives, the injury requires reattachment surgery.

The incident that has left an American tourist fighting for his life in a Spanish hospital came shortly after Catalan police were attacked by dozens of migrants when they tried to carry out an operation against illegal streets sales in the Tarragona area.

According to Voice of Europe, the vendors used all kinds of objects and chairs to attack the police officers.

As can be seen in videos recorded by witnesses in the area, the Mossos charged against the street vendors and the latter responded with violence. At least one of the immigrants was badly injured and required the assistance of his colleagues to get away. Two officers were also injured.

The confrontation came after an operation to crack down on illegal migrant street vending in Barcelona. The Mossos d’Esquadra had identified two street vendors carrying a large quantity of counterfeit material destined to be sold illegally on the street.

While the agents were identifying two illegal vendors on Sol de Salou Street, a dozen other vendors confronted the police, using heavy, blunt objects, as seen in videos recorded by neighbors.

Being outnumbered, the police unit was forced to leave the site in search of reinforcements. While retreating, the authorities were hit by numerous objects flung at them by the migrant street sellers.

Police sources told Agencia Efe the migrants caused damage to two police vehicles, and the two identified street vendors will be reported for vehicle damage, assault on the agents, resistance, disobedience and crimes against industrial property.

According to locals opposed to the illegal street sellers, the situation isn’t helped by Catalan politicians such as the leftist Barcelona Mayor Ada Colau who protects the illegal street vendors selling fake bags, shoes, watches, and DVDs by voicing their support for their right to sell fake goods wherever they please.

The Mossos d’Esquadra have opened an investigation to identify the rest of the people involved in the incident. Salou is an area known for this type of disturbance and was the original target of the Cambrils terror massacre last year.