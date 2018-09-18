Al Gore’s Claim About Hurricane Florence Debunked By Real Scientists

Al Gore’s ego took a bruising over the weekend after a number of highly acclaimed scientists debunked his claims that Hurricane Florence was the result of man-made global warming.

Mr. Gore said Friday that two major storms from the Atlantic and Pacific oceans had never made landfall at the same time in history.

“This is the first time in history that two major storms are making landfall from the Atlantic and the Pacific simultaneously,” Mr. Gore told the crowd at the Global Climate Action Summit in San Francisco.

Washingtontimes.com reports: He cited the storm activity on opposite sides of the globe as an example of climate change driving unusual and extreme weather, but meteorologist Ryan Maue was quick to dump cold water on Mr. Gore’s assertion.

“Al Gore just (fraudulently) claimed without any evidence that we’ve never had hurricanes in both the Atlantic and Pacific making landfall at the same time,” tweeted Mr. Maue, an adjunct scholar at the free-market Cato Institute.

Mr. Maue said the “first time in history” claim appeared to originate with an NBC News report last week headlined, “In rare event, Atlantic, Pacific storms churn at the same time.”

Al Gore just (fraudulently) claimed without any evidence that we've never had hurricanes in both the Atlantic and Pacific making landfall at same time. #GCAS2018 Apparently read fact from the botched NBC News article. pic.twitter.com/WGwSAlmeGa — Ryan Maue | weathermodels.com (@RyanMaue) September 14, 2018

The article cited Colorado State University meteorologist Phil Klotzbach, who described the busy storm season in the Pacific and Atlantic as uncommon but said nothing about simultaneous landings being unprecedented.

“The thing that’s interesting now is the Pacific is still active, but the Atlantic is very active, which isn’t normal,” Mr. Klotzbach told NBC. “I’m surprised to see the Pacific and Atlantic active at the same time.”

The article continued, “The researcher said this happened to a lesser extent in 2016, but notes that this time around the Atlantic is displaying unusual fury after being slated for relative hibernation.”

Mr. Maue, whose comments were first reported in the Daily Caller, said the NBC article “completely missed the mark on ongoing hurricanes and their rarity.”

The weeklong climate summit, hosted by California Gov. Jerry Brown, featured appearances by Mr. Gore, Democratic megadonors Michael Bloomberg and Tom Steyer, celebrities Harrison Ford and Alec Baldwin, while also drawing throngs of anti-capitalist protesters.