Alyssa Milano: Bill Clinton Should Have Been Investigated For Rape

#MeToo founder Alyssa Milano has admitted that former President Bill Clinton should have been investigated for rape.

The Hollywood actress recently came under fire after a resurfaced tweet showed her expressing “crazy amount of love” for Bill Clinton.

One of Bill Clinton’s rape victims, Juanita Broaddrick, responded to the tweet, asking Milano whether she would be willing to hear from real victims of Bill Clinton instead of promoting unsubstantiated sexual misconduct claims against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

“REAL victims of Bill Clinton would like to hear from you,” Broaddrick wrote to the actress, “or will you continue with your double standard bulls—?”

Could you give us an update on this tweet @Alyssa_Milano REAL victims of Bill Clinton would like to hear from you or will you continue with your double standard bullshit? https://t.co/9HU03ie2TI — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) October 2, 2018

In an interview Thursday, Milano was asked whether conservatives had a point in suggesting that Kavanaugh should be given the “benefit of the doubt” regarding “ugly allegations,” in a way similar to Bill Clinton.

Milano answered, “No.”

“No, and I don’t think Bill Clinton should’ve gotten that benefit of the doubt, in hindsight,” Milano told CNN’s Chris Cuomo.

“I think that as a nation, we were at a different time. I think that women were continually being silenced.

“And I think we gave him the benefit of the doubt, and we probably should’ve investigated the allegations against him as well.”

Foxnews.com reports: “This is not about partisan politics to me, this is about humanity,” the mother of two said. “And we have to, even though this process is so uncomfortable for everyone, we really have to look at it, look at where we want to be, who we want to be as a nation and really examine this in a nonpolitcal way, but just in a human way.”

She concluded by saying that she thought the senators who are on the fence about Kavanaugh’s nomination “care tremendously.”

“My thought to them would be, ‘You have to show us that you care about us by your vote, not just by your uncertainty,'” Milano said.

New York native Milano, 45, known for roles on “Charmed” and “Melrose Place,” as well as appearances in numerous films, has long been outspoken.

Most recently, Milano drew criticism this month from Daily Wire editor Ben Shapiro, after she claimed that the Kavanaugh hearings might be creating “a hard time” for men regarding scrutiny of their personal behavior.

“White men are presumed guilty because they are white men,” Shapiro said, characterizing the actress’ remarks as “the essence of sexisim” during an appearance on Fox News Channel.

Meanwhile, Milano’s remarks about the National Rifle Association irritated Andrew Pollack, father of one of the victim’s of February’s mass shooting in Parkland, Fla.