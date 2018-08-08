Alyssa Milano Blames Russian Boogeymen For Democrat Loss In Ohio

Hollywood actress and Clinton supporter Alyssa Milano says she blames the Russians for Tuesday’s election loss in Ohio.

“You know what sucks?” the 46-year-old actress tweeted. “Because of our unwillingness to pass policy that protects our election integrity, I immediately think the Green Party votes tonight are Russian meddling.”

Why else would anyone cast a protest vote in Ohio when there’s so much at stake?” she asked.

Breitbart.com reports: The GOP’s special election victory in Ohio’s 12th Congressional District was a squeaker Democrats had hoped to steal. The district has been reliably Republican for over 30 years and Democrats saw an opportunity for a pick up.

As of now, though, with 100% of precincts reporting, Republican Troy Balderson enjoys a fairly comfortable 1,754 vote lead over Democrat Danny O’Connor. There are some 8,000 provisional ballots left to count, but it is unlikely those can put O’Connor over the top.

The Green Candidate in the race, Joe Manchik, won 1,127 votes, so even if Milano’s absurd conspiracy theory was true, those evil Russians would not have made the difference.

Milano’s anti-science conspiracy theory also puts on a display of her ignorance as to how democracy works.

To begin with, despite unending inquiries for almost two years now, there is no proof the hideous Russians, who have been meddling in our elections for nearly 100 years, changed a single vote in 2016.

Look at Manchik. He’s beyond bizarre. a man who believes his ancestors are space aliens. Any vote for him is a protest vote against the system, against everyone.

There is also no proof all of those Green Party votes would have automatically gone to O’Connor had Manchik dropped out. Green Party voters are their own breed, people who feel disenfranchised by both political parties, people who would probably not bother to vote without a Green Party candidate.

Alyssa Milano is a leading left-wing activist taken seriously by the establishment media.