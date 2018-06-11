American Cancer Society: Tumors Die When You Eat These 5 Foods

The American Cancer Society has released a list of 5 foods that are proven to halt the growth and spread of cancer.

According to scientists, the human body is constantly going through angiogenesis – a process in which new blood vessels are formed from old blood vessels.

Justhealthyway.com reports: Very often, this process is related with cancer spread, and it is orchestrated by what are called activators and inhibitors. Almost all researches related to cancer focus mainly on the inhibitors, however, it is actually the activators who promote and boost the vascular growing of cells, so that new blood vessels could be created.

The 5 groceries listed below are actually anti – angiogenesis, and that is the reason why they help stop cancer growth, because they affect the feeding of cancers.

1. THE BLUEBERRY & RASPBERRY EFFECT

Blueberries and raspberries are plants that are well known by their anti – cancer capabilities, especially when it comes to ovarian cancer. Phytochemicals are the reason why they have their dark hue and the secret of their effectiveness, which are proven to be great for cancer prevention. Furthermore, blueberries and raspberries are also known to have a decreasing effect on oxifative stress and angiogenesis.

2. COFFEE AND GREEN TEA

Besides the fact that both coffee and green tea, are the most popular daily consummated drinks, they decrease the chances of cancer development.

3. THE TOMATO EFFECT

According to recent Harvard research, there is up to 50% reduction in chances for prostate cancer in people who regularly ate cooked tomatoes. It was proven that tomatoes are incredibly effective in inhibiting the angiogenesis, and the reason why this fruits are so effective is that they contain high amounts of a substance called lycopene, which has strong anti – angiogenic properties.

Experts explain that lycopene is easily distributed through the body’s digestion system due to the fact it breaks down in our bodies’ fat. In addition, lycopene concentration increases when it is subjected to higher temperatures. That is why cooked tomatoes are very effective when it comes to stopping cancer growth.

4. DARK CHOCOLATE

For many people this is almost unbelievable. Dark chocolate is an incredibly tasty desert, which also happens to be incredibly healthy to eat, because it is good for you heart condition, your overall happiness, but also for fighting cancer cells.

5. TURMERIC

This plant has various health benefits, and it is well known by the effectiveness in fat reduction, turmeric is also used as a preventive measure against cancer.

We really hope you find this article helpful and don’t forget to share it with your friends and family. Thank You.

Sources:

American Cancer Society: Cancer Facts and Figures 2013

American Institute for Cancer Research: Foods That Fight Cancer

Physician’s Committee for Responsible Medicine: How Lycopene Helps Protect Against Cancer

E. (2017, April 29). Sulforaphane – Scientific Review on Usage, Dosage, Side Effects. Retrieved January 08, 2018