American Establishment Is Ruling The US Says Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin says the US establishment is to blame for the counter-productive and senseless policy of sanctions against Russia.

Discussing his Helsinki meeting with President Donald Trump, which he described as “useful, Putin said:

“It’s not only about the position of the US President. It’s about the position of the so-called establishment, which is ruling [the US] in the broadest sense of the word”

RT reports: Putin was responding to a question about his July meeting with Trump at a joint briefing with the Finnish President Sauli Niinistö near Sochi on Wednesday.

“As for our meeting with President Trump, I have a positive assessment of it and think that it was useful,” Putin said.

Calling the sanctions “counterproductive and senseless, especially regarding such country like Russia,” Putin added that he hopes “that the realization that this policy doesn’t have a future will someday come to our American partners and we’ll begin to cooperate in a normal manner.”

Putin said that he and Trump exchanged positions on the most pressing issues to each other in Finnish capital, adding that “an exchange of views, direct conversation is always very useful.”

“No one was expecting that during the two-hour talks it would be possible to resolve all of the issues that have been controversial until now,” he added.

As for Russia’s relations with Europe, Putin expressed hope that “something positive will be done for the sake of restoring normal Russia-EU relations” during the second part of 2019 when it will be Finland’s turn to head the European Union.