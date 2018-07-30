Anne Hathaway: All White People Are Inherently Evil

Hollywood actress Anne Hathaway and expressed her utter disgust at how white people are all “inherently evil.”

Following the horrific murder of 18-year-old African American Nia Wilson on Sunday, Hathaway jumped on the tragedy to express her hatred for white people.

Despite the fact that the murderer, John Cowell, was diagnosed with bipolar and schizophrenia and had been refused proper medical care – Hollywood liberals decided the attack must have been motivated by racism.

Chicksonright.com reports: Many without knowing or perhaps without caring about the facts of the case, immediately spread that narrative.

Hollywood also took up the cause, including Anne Hathaway.

Anne Hathaway, the paragon of wokeness in Hollywood (funny, has she ever starred in any films that deal with racism or the struggle of Black Americans?), has unleashed an Instagram scolding of white people.

“The murder of Nia Wilson- may she rest in the power and peace she was denied here- is unspeakable AND MUST NOT be met with silence. She is not a hash tag; she was a black woman and she was murdered in cold blood by a white man.

“White people- including me, including you- must take into the marrow of our privileged bones the truth that ALL black people fear for their lives DAILY in America and have done so for GENERATIONS. White people DO NOT have equivalence for this fear of violence. Given those givens, we must ask our (white)selves- how “decent” are we really? Not in our intent, but in our actions? In our lack of action? Peace and prayers and JUSTICE for Nia and the Wilson family xx”

As Townhall’s Ryan Bomberger, who is black, notes, no, all black people do not live in fear daily and Hathaway doesn’t speak for him.

No, Anne Hathaway. ALL black people DO NOT fear for their lives daily. Not sure what kind of marrow you have in your bones, but it’s making you delusional.

I’m black, and you definitely don’t speak for me. Nia Wilson’s murder was horrific. I can’t imagine her family’s trauma right now.

So, don’t exploit it.

Cowell is a mentally ill man. So, please, Ms. Hathaway, stop this needless racial division and white privilege garbage. Nia’s family has suffered an unimaginable loss. You don’t know them. I don’t know them. But I know people in these tragic circumstances need prayers, not propaganda. They need justice, not faux white-guilt jargon.

But for people on the left, it’s all about preaching identity politics and preaching division, not about waiting for or looking at the facts.

As Bomberger points out Hathaway wasn’t the only Hollywood personality to promote this narrative. Viola Davis and Rose McGowan also pitched it. But not one word about the mental illness of Cowell.

And as Bomberger notes, this is a dangerous narrative to push, if Americans buy into this perception.

I hate racism, no matter the pigmentation of skin it comes from or the socioeconomic status of the perpetrator. We’re supposed to be a melting pot. Didn’t anyone pay attention to that Schoolhouse Rock? Ok, so millennials, that was way before your time, but the principle is still the same. America cannot exist if we are not one nation under God, indivisible with liberty and justice for all. Many of us have said that pledge thousands of times, but do we act with compassion and moral clarity to ensure that this is our reality?

If our heart, as a society, is not for racial reconciliation, these race hucksters will succeed. Division, distrust and distortion is all they have to offer.

Instead of using the tragedy to pimp a political narrative, Bomberger says, what about instead praying for the two families whose lives have been ripped apart by this horrible act?