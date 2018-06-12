Anthony Bourdain Was About To Expose Elite Pedophiles Before Death

Anthony Bourdain was working on an exposé of elite pedophiles just weeks before he was found dead in an apparent suicide.

According to CNN, Bourdain was working on an upcoming episode of his show ‘Parts Unknown’ in France shortly before he was found hanging in his hotel room.

Although Mr. Bourdain’s death has been officially ruled as suicide, many see his death a suspicious.

Bourdain was an open critic of Hollywood serial rapist Harvey Weinstein, and publicly called for the movie mogul to face justice.

Looking forward to the Penalty Phase of the #Weinstein trial. pic.twitter.com/2iPNclHWx5 — Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) May 25, 2018

Bourdain also publicly slammed Hillary Clinton for having full knowledge of Weinstein’s abuse for decades:

“know what Hillary Clinton is NOT? She’s not stupid. Or unsophisticated about the world. The Weinstein stories had been out there for years”

know what Hillary Clinton is NOT? She's not stupid. Or unsophisticated about the world. The Weinstein stories had been out there for years — Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) October 11, 2017

Bourdain’s girlfriend, Asia Argento, is one of the Harvey Weinstein’s rape victims.

Harassed And Stalked By Clinton Operatives

Just weeks before his suicide, Anthony Bourdain revealed that he had been harassed, stalked and threatened by Clinton operatives:

“..and I am in no way an HRC fan. I’ve been on the receiving end of her operatives’ wrath. And it ain’t fun,”

..and I am in no way an HRC fan. I’ve been on the receiving end of her operatives’ wrath. And it ain’t fun, — Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) May 2, 2018

Was Anthony Bourdain About To Expose An Elite Pedophile Ring?

Last week, a group of veterans discovered a child sex trafficking camp on land owned by the Clinton Foundation.

Following this and the recent news of a major child sex trafficking sting, sources claim that Bourdain was planning on running “an exposé” on pedophile rings connected to powerful Hollywood and D.C. players.