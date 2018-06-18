Anti-Trump NFL Player Arrested For Raping 4 Elderly Women

Anti-Trump NFL player, Kellen Winslow Jr., has been arrested and charged for raping four elderly women, one of whom was 86.

According to a report from the San Diego County Sheriff’s department, on June 14, Winslow was arrested for the rape and sodomy of the women.

Heavy.com reports: In March, police say, Winslow kidnapped and raped a 54-year-old woman and in May, police charge, Winslow kidnapped and sodomized a 59-year-old woman. And the burglary was allegedly committed with the intent to rape two very elderly women.

In total, according to the complaint outlining the charges reported on by the San Diego Union Tribune, police say there are five alleged offenses since March, which also include a charge of indecent exposure and the aforementioned two counts of burglary with intent to commit rape.

In the June 8 bust, Winslow was supposedly house hunting for his mother-in-law, his management team spokesperson said. According to the sheriff’s office, they were called about a mobile home burglary at the Park Encinitas Mobile Home Park, a senior citizen trailer community. The resident said an unknown black male had walked into a neighbor’s mobile home and when confronted said he was looking for his dog, Clifford. Deputies later located Winslow, arrested him on residential burglary and booked him into the Vista Detention Center.

But the new charges Winslow is facing could mean a life sentence. Here’s what you need to know:

1. Winslow, Being Held Without Bail, Was Charged With 8 Felonies Including Kidnapping, Rape, Sodomy & First Degree Burglary

The 230-pound, 6 foot 5 former NFL player, was charged Friday with two counts of kidnapping but with special circumstances, to wit, committing “robbery, rape, spousal rape, oral copulation, or sodomy. A conviction on just one charge means a possible life sentence.

Winslow, whose middle name is Boswell, is also looking at two charges of forcible rape or rape by force or fear. This charge, if convicted, is punishable for up to eight years or more on each count.

The former football player is also charged with two counts of oral copulation by force and these are also punishable by eight (or more) years in prison if convicted on each.

An indecent exposure charge, a misdemeanor, could tack on another year if he was to be convicted.

The first degree burglary charges, he’s facing two, are both felonies.

Winslow is being held at the Vista Detention Facility.

2. In the June 8 Bust, Winslow Claimed he Didn’t Enter the Trailer he Claimed Was Owned by His Wife’s Church Friends

Mr. Winslow emphatically denies committing any burglary. He would have no need to burglarize or steal anything from anyone at a trailer park. He looks forward to being vindicated once this matter is fully investigated and adjudicated through the court system-Harvey A. Steinberg

According to his publicist Denise White, CEO of EAG Sports Management, Winslow was house hunting for his mother-in-law, never went inside, and the residence in question belongs to friends who attend church with his wife, White said in an email to NBC News.

“An over-reactive neighbor called police after she saw Kellen walking around a mobile home.”

The sheriff’s report says the neighbor claimed to have seen Winslow enter the trailer.

According to local media reports, the neighbor who said she called police, though the police report identified the caller as “he,” said when she saw Winslow and didn’t recognize him asked:

“Can I help you with anything. He said, ‘Nope, just looking for my dog.’ I go, ‘What dog?’ and he said, ‘Well, it’s a red dog, Clifford.’ And I went, ‘There’s no dog here.’ I said, I’m not comfortable with this, you need to leave. And he just stood there and he went, ‘Alright then.’”

Neighbor who confronted former NFL star Kellen Winslow Jr before arrest took this pic of his hummer as he was inside an elderly couple's mobile home. Says Winslow wasn't wearing a shirt & commented "I'm looking for my dog, it's red, name is Clifford"

The Root reported that White said that Winslow does have a red dog named Clifford, but was being “sarcastic” when responding tot he woman inquiring why he was at the trailer park.

3. The Residential Burglary Charge Alone Meant a Possible 6-Years Prison Sentence

In a statement, Winslow’s attorney Harvey A. Steinberg said his client “emphatically denies committing any burglary. He would have no need to burglarize or steal anything from anyone at a trailer park,” The Root reported.

In California, a conviction on a charge of burglarizing a home could mean up to six years in prison but the amount of a sentence depends on the degree of the charge: first degree burglary is breaking into an inhabited dwelling or the lesser second degree burglary.

The report from the SDCSO only specifies residential burglary but NBC San Diego reported that Winslow, after being in jail for more than five hours before being released after posting bail, was facing a first-degree burglary charge where the maximum can be up to six years in prison.

4. Son of the Chargers Hall of Famer, Winslow Played With Several NFL Teams

A native of Southern California, Winslow would go on to be a ‘Cane at the University of Miami before joining the NFL in 2004. He remained in the league until 2013.

Winslow was with the Seattle Seahawks, New England Patriots, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and New York Jets and in 2007, was chosen to the Pro Bowl with the Cleveland Browns. His father is NFL Hall of Fame tight end and Kellen Winslow of the San Diego Chargers.

5. Winslow Who it was Reported in 2016 Was Looking at a Comeback, Has Had Legal Trouble Before

He was interviewed in 2016 where he said he believed he still had the potential and skills to be “one of the top 10 guys in the league.”

There haven’t been any videos posted to his YouTube channel in a year, and his most recent Instagram post is from October of 2017 but for most of 2016, he appears to have been working on a return to the NFL. It’s not clear where that dream stands.

In 2013, Winslow was accused of smoking synthetic weed and masturbating in a New Jersey Target parking lot. Fox News reported at the time that a statement from his team explained he was just changing clothes and thought what he was smoking was legal.