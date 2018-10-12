Antifa Storm Republican HQ in NYC, Warning ‘Merely the Beginning’

Leftist activists associated with Antifa and other radical hate groups attacked the Republican Party headquarters in New York City late Thursday evening, days after failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton incited the liberal base by demanding an end to “civility” in society until Democrats regain power.

Antifa activists vandalized the historic building that houses the GOP head office and left a disturbing note warning conservatives that the incident is “merely the beginning” of a reign of terror directed at conservatives.

“Our attack is merely a beginning. We are not passive. We are not civil,” the note read, possibly in reference to Hillary Clinton’s call for liberals to stop being civil.

The New York Republican Party released images of the vandalism and damage immediately following the assault, writing:

“The New York Republican New York City headquarters at the Metropolitan Republican Club was physically vandalized last evening with broken windows, spray-paint and more.”

The violent leftists left an ominous note at the scene, saying:

“The U.S. government has established concentration camps around the country for Latino people, shamelessly murdering black people, and continues its war machine that has slaughtered Muslim people with impunity for decades.”

“Our attack is merely a beginning. We are not passive, we are not civil, and we will not apologize. Those of good conscience and clear mind know this state of oppression cannot remain. The US fascist political system is one of the most savage institutions in history and we will combat it relentlessly until all are free of American barbarism,” adds the note.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.