Antifa Terrorist Armed With Bombs Planned To Kill Hundreds Of Cops

South Dakota police have arrested an Antifa terrorist, armed with multiple bombs and guns, who planned to kill hundreds of law enforcement officials.

Mark Einerwold was charged with burglary, damage to property and possession of weapons and explosives.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Einerwold had plans to sell to the explosives to associates to bomb law enforcement.

Keloland reported:

Mark Einerwold faces charges of burglary, intentional damage to property, and possession of a controlled weapon and explosives. Law enforcement says he also has associated with Antifa.

Antifa is shorthand for “anti-fascist.” There doesn’t appear to be one official group of them. In general, they are on the left side of the political spectrum. They have been violent in some parts of the country. It’s tough to nail down exactly what they are, but now we know that a KELOLAND man associates with them.

At Wednesday morning’s police briefing in Sioux Falls, Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Captain Jason Gearman talked about Einerwold’s views toward law enforcement.

“There’s a history but it’s not indicative of this type of extreme activity with his total disdain and hatred towards government and law enforcement and fire,” Gearman said.

Gearman didn’t go into specifics, but did talk about Antifa.

“The association with Antifa really concerns us,” Gearman said. “They don’t have a list of people on their website, obviously, but his, we did find evidence that he associated himself with that.”

Antifa protesters were in Portland, Oregon two and a half weeks ago, where they clashed with right-wing activists called Patriot Prayer. They were also at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia in 2017.