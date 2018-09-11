Archaeologists Unearth Site Where Jesus Turned ‘Water Into Wine’

Over the past few years, Biblical archaeologists have made a series of astonishing discoveries. So many in fact that you’ve likely forgotten how many there have been. Discoveries like an ancient coin depicting Samson fighting with lions, the city of Gath where Goliath lived, the city of Bethsaida where Philip, Andrew and Peter were from, the city of Corinth where the church of the Corinthians that Paul wrote twice to was located, as well as many others that bolster the case for the New Testament’s historical accuracy.

Now today we read that they have unearthed the Biblical city of Cana in Galilee where Jesus began his ministry, performed his first miracle, and caused his disciples to believe him. Certainly a momentous occasion to say the least.

“This beginning of miracles did Jesus in Cana of Galilee, and manifested forth his glory; and his disciples believed on him.” John 2:11.

Daily Star reports: Academics claim to have solved the millennia-old mystery, filling in yet another gap in the jigsaw puzzle. The Gospel of John famously recounts the story of Jesus Christ turning water into wine during the Wedding at Cana.

In the account, Jesus, his mother Mary and his disciples are invited to a wedding, and when the wine runs out, Jesus delivers a sign of His glory by turning water into wine. Pilgrims have for hundreds of years believed the miracle site to be Kafr Kanna, a town in northern Israel near the Sea of Galilee.

“And there were set there six waterpots of stone, after the manner of the purifying of the Jews, containing two or three firkins apiece. Jesus saith unto them, Fill the waterpots with water. And they filled them up to the brim. And he saith unto them, Draw out now, and bear unto the governor of the feast. And they bare it.” John 2:6-8 (KJV)

But in a bombshell development, archaeologists now believe the Cana of biblical times to actually be a dusty hillside five miles further north. And our pictures show precisely the location of the incredible find.

“When the ruler of the feast had tasted the water that was made wine, and knew not whence it was: (but the servants which drew the water knew;) the governor of the feast called the bridegroom, And saith unto him, Every man at the beginning doth set forth good wine; and when men have well drunk, then that which is worse: but thou hast kept the good wine until now.” John 2:9,10 (KJV)

A number of compelling clues suggest the site is actually Khirbet Qana, a Jewish village which existed between the years of 323 BC and AD 324. Excavations have revealed a network of tunnels used for Christian worship, marked with crosses and references to Kyrie Iesou, a Greek phrase meaning Lord Jesus.

THERE WAS ALSO AN ALTAR AND A SHELF WITH THE REMAINS OF A STONE VESSEL, PLUS ROOM FOR FIVE MORE.

“The pilgrim texts we have from this period that describe what pilgrims did and saw when they came to Cana of Galilee match very closely what we have exposed as the veneration complex.” As part of his evidence, Dr McCollough points to the work of first-century Jewish historian Flavius Josephus.

He said: “His references to Cana align geographically with the location of Khirbet Qana and align logically with his movements. “The reference to Cana in Josephus, the New Testament and in the rabbinic texts would argue the village was a Jewish village, near the Sea of Galilee and in the region of lower Galilee.”