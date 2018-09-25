Archaeologists Find King David’s City ‘Exactly Where the Bible Said It Was’

The Holy Bible has been questioned and discredited as a credible historical source for centuries, however a leading Israeli professor has literally stumbled upon a groundbreaking discovery that he believes will rewrite the history books and prove the Bible is a historically accurate document.

Professor Avraham Faust and his colleagues from from Bar-Ilan University believe they may have discovered something that, along with other archaeological finds, proves the historical accuracy of God’s Word and the existence of King David.

They have found a site at Tel ‘Eton in a valley near the Hebron hills of Israel that Biblical scholars claims to be the “exact location” of the Biblical city of Eglon, more famously known as King David’s city.

Western Journal reports:

Eglon was one of the five cities overtaken by Joshua and later listed as a part of Judah’s inheritance.

In Joshua 10, the king of Eglon is one of the five kings who tried (and failed) to overtake the city of Gibeon. It is later mentioned in Joshua 15:20 and 39, “This was the inheritance of the tribe of the people of Judah according to their clans… Lachish, Bozkath, Eglon, Cabon, Lahman, Chitlish.”

Scholars believe that the site discovered by Faust and his colleagues is the city of Eglon based on the location and carbon dating. The structure found was dated back to the 10th century which is when, according to the Bible, King David was ruling over God’s people.

While they didn’t find any artifacts with King David’s name inscribed on it, they did find other clues that made them believe that this city was under Israeli rule.

“We discovered at the site signs of a social transformation the region underwent, including the construction of a large edifice in a plan known to archaeologists as ‘the four-room house’ which is common in Israel but is rare to non-existent elsewhere,” Faust said.

“This seems to indicate that the inspiration or cause for the transformations are to be sought in the highland. The association with David is not based on any archaeological evidence but on circumstantial grounds only. Since the source of the change seems to be in the highlands, and since it took place at the time when David was supposed to have existed, the link is plausible.”

Other artifacts like pottery, loom weights, and arrowheads were also found. Researchers believe the Assyrians destroyed the city in 701 BCE.

Some archaeologists argue that Faust is clouding his judgment by trying to prove things found in the Bible.

Dr. Eliat Mazar said, “Archaeology does not begin with a belief and the Bible and then search for proof. We first find evidence and then try to understand the truth behind the evidence.”

If confirmed, however, the site at Tel ‘Eton will join other archaeological finds such as Khirbet Qeiyafa, a military fortress south of Jerusalem, and the Tel Dan Stele, a stone inscribed with phrases like “House of David,” to strengthen the case that King David did actually exist.

It could also strengthen the case that the Bible is historically accurate.