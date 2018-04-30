Armed Father Stops Doctors From Euthanizing ‘Brain Dead’ Son

An armed dad from Texas successfully managed to stop doctors from euthanizing his ‘brain dead’ son moments before they were about to turn off his life support machine.

George Pickering III. George Jr. has made a full recovery after being a coma, all thanks to his brave father.

Rt.com reports: Upon hearing that doctors had given up hope, a drunk and armed George Sr. marched towards the Tomball Regional Medical Center in Houston, Texas, determined to make sure his son was given more time to make a recovery, even if it meant he would spend time in jail.

George Sr. barricaded himself inside with his 27-year-old son as he managed to hold off police, before something amazing happened.

Towards the end of the standoff, which was about three hours long, he felt his son squeeze his hand,” the family’s lawyer Phoebe Smith told RT.

“At this time, the SWAT team had already opened the door to the critical care room and he had surrendered to the police, but he surrendered knowing his son had squeezed his hand,” she added.

George Jr. had fallen into a coma after suffering a stroke in January. Doctors had declared him brain dead, while George II’s ex-wife and other son made the decision to turn off the life support machine.

However, there was one person who was not going to give up hope.

“The SWAT team had their own doctors and when they entered into the critical care room, they saw that my client’s son was not brain dead because he was making eye contact, was following their commands and they were completely amazed at this,” Smith added.

The Pickerings’ family lawyer also praised the courage and determination shown by George Sr.

“The amazing thing was that my client was right and that his son did survive. When you see him now, he is a picture of health. I don’t think he would have survived but for the fact that his father slowed the process down.”

After feeling signs of life from his son, George Sr. peacefully surrendered to the police. He was subsequently sentenced to 10 months’ prison time. He was released in December, just in time to spend Christmas with his son.

“There was a law broken, but it was broken for all the right reasons. I’m here now because of it. It was love, it was love,”George III told KPRC.

“The important thing is I’m alive and well, my father is home and we’re together again.”