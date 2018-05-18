At Least Ten Dead In Texas High School Shooting

At least ten people have been killed in a shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas, according to US media reports.

The suspected shooter has been taken into police custody and a second suspect has been detained.

The chilling audio of police dispatch in the moments that the #SantaFe High shooting was unfolding: from KTRK/Broadcastify pic.twitter.com/nUmEIPWfIk — Al Tompkins (@atompkins) May 18, 2018

The Santa Fe Police Department said that explosive devices were found at the campus of the high school and the “surrounding areas adjacent to the school.”

Press TV reports: The shooter is a student at the high school, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. A second person detained is also believed to be a student at the high school.

CBS News reported that 10 people had died in the attack, and local Sheriff Ed Gonzalez indicated at a press conference that the death count was likely to fall between eight and 10.

“One male is in custody. And then a second one, again, was a person of interest. Both are believed to be students here at the school,” Gonzalez said.

President Donald Trump expressed his “heartbreak” over the “horrific” shooting.

“This has been going on too long in our country,” Trump said. “We’re with you in this tragic hour.”

Police were arrived at scene after shots fired at the school, which is about 40 miles (65km) south of Houston, according to school officials.

School shooting in Texas. Early reports not looking good. God bless all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 18, 2018

The injured people have been transported victims to local hospitals.